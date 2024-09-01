Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe last season

Your latest FourFourTwo football quiz is here and it involves teams in this season's European competitions.

That's right. We want you to name every team playing in Europe this season.

We now know who will be playing whom in the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League as the three competitions undergo a huge change with a new 'league phase' replacing the group stage that we're all used to.

But just how much attention were you paying when the draws were made?

There are 36 teams taking part in each competition, which means a total of 108 teams all with the hope of lifting a major European trophy this season.

We've put 15 minutes on the clock for you to get all 108 teams. Good luck - you'll need it!

