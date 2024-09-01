Quiz! Can you name every club in Europe this season?

The draws for the three major European competitions have been made, but can you name every team involved?

Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe last season
Real Madrid were crowned kings of Europe last season (Image credit: Alamy)

Your latest FourFourTwo football quiz is here and it involves teams in this season's European competitions.

That's right. We want you to name every team playing in Europe this season. 

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.