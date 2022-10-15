Why Nice's British sporting director has ended up living in a caravan

Dave Brailsford is best known for work in the world of cycling, overseeing 18 gold medals for Team GB across three successive Olympics and seven Tour de France victories with Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky).

He has not been spotted at cycling events for a while, though, as he's concentrating on the football aspect of his role at OGC Nice in France – to the extent that he's even living in a caravan at the club's training ground.

The Brit was made director of sport for the Ineos group last year, covering their interests in many sports, including football, cycling, rugby and sailing. Ineos owner Jim Ratcliffe bought Nice in 2019, and also owns FC Lausanne-Sport in the Swiss Super League. Ratcliffe was one of the potential buyers for Chelsea earlier this year, and has also recently expressed an interest in buying Manchester United.

Nice had an active summer in the transfer market, and their squad contains a number of ex-Premier League players, including Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsey, Nicolas Pepe, Ross Barkley and Morgan Schneiderlin.

However, they have struggled for form so far this season, and sit 13th in Ligue 1.

According to Cycling Weekly, Brailsford is so determined to turn things around on the French south coast, that he has taken to living in a “luxury camper” parked at an “administrative personnel car park”.

Luxury or not, that's still a caravan as far as FourFourTwo are concerned.

And by staying in high-end camper van, Brailsford apparently believes he can counter the scepticism that the cycling coach has encountered since moving into football.

