Why West Ham fans have been told to stop calling 999

West Ham lost 2-0 to Watford in David Moyes's first game in charge on Sunday, with goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison piling on the misery in east London.

Chants of "sack the board" were heard throughout the match and, for some Hammers fans, the defeat was one too many.

As a result, Essex Police's control room has tweeted for fans to stop blocking emergency phone lines to complain about their team's performances.

@EPControlRoom tweeted: “Ringing 999 because @WestHamUtd have lost again and you aren’t sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. #999foremergenciesonly.”

Ringing 999 because have lost again and you aren't sure what to do is not acceptable! It is a complete waste of our time. November 19, 2017

West Ham host Leicester on Friday evening, with Moyes and the board likely to receive a frosty reception from supporters once again.

See also...

In Brazil, Atletico Mineiro star casually finds top corner from halfway line

Has Brentford's Neal Maupay produced the miss of the season? (Answer: yes)

In Other News...