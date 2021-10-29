Will Raphael Varane fix Manchester United's form? Why the stats suggest the defender is already key to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Raphael Varane could be set to return to the Manchester United defence after a groin injury that's kept him out since the Nations League final - and according to the stats, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's new signing is already key to keeping his backline together.

Not only have United conceded fewer goals, won more games and racked up more points with the Frenchman in the team, they've averaged more possession in the games that he's played, perhaps demonstrating at partly how much of an asset Varane is on the ball.

NEWS 'Load of b*llocks' - Former Manchester United star questions Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching

With Harry Maguire suffering with injury too already this season and being rushed back for unconvincing performances against Atalanta and Liverpool, could the Red Devils lean on the invaluable experience of serial winner Varane in the coming weeks, as they try to stop the recent decline in form?

Varane arrived at Old Trafford in the summer for just £36m, having won four Champions League titles and three La Liga championships in his decade at Real Madrid - not to mention a World Cup in 2018 with his national side. Solskjaer had seen the Frenchman as the last piece of his defence, replacing Victor Lindelof in United's best possible line-up alongside England captain Maguire.

But United's shaky start to the season has come with a host of problems across the pitch. The side have looked poor in the press, with marquee buy Cristiano Ronaldo criticised by some, while the midfield of Scott McTominay and Fred has come under fire. Paul Pogba, too, has received flack for his workrate and the likes of Jadon Sancho and Jesse Lingard have been peripheral figures in the side, despite their preseason tipping for big things this campaign.

RICH JOLLY Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is too stuck in the past to succeed in the present

United's biggest issue against Liverpool, however, was just how easy Jurgen Klopp's men cut through them in defence. The Reds went 4-0 up at half-time before putting the handbreak on in a fairly uneventful second half, with both Maguire and Luke Shaw were roundly lambasted by fans and pundits for their roles in Reds goals.

While Varane may not completely solve the myriad of issues that currently cloud Old Trafford, his leadership, composure and experience at the back should be a welcome return. United face Harry Kane and Son Heung-min this weekend, after all...

