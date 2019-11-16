Raphael Varane News and Features
Date of birth: April 25, 1993
Instagram: @raphaelvarane
Clubs: Lens, Real Madrid
Country: France
Signing fee: £8.7 million
Born in Lille, Varane joined local rivals Lens at the age of nine and made his Ligue 1 debut at 17 years old in 2010.
Spanish giants Real Madrid liked what they saw and snapped him up the following year. The centre-back has since made more than 250 appearances for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. Has also amassed over a half-century of international caps, playing every minute in France's 2018 World Cup success.
Latest about Raphael Varane
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane tops star-studded shortlist
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international is on United's list of defensive targets for the summer
Ranked! The 10 best centre-backs in the world
Posted
Lists Find out which stoppers come up trumps in our run-down of the greatest central defenders on the planet
Man Utd transfer news: Real Madrid insist Raphael Varane is going nowhere
By FourFourTwo Staff
The France international has been linked with a move to Old Trafford but Zinedine Zidane says the deal will not happen
Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?
By FourFourTwo Staff
They're one of the most formidable club sides of modern times - but where were they before Madrid?
Wu Lei nets late equaliser as bottom side Espanyol hold LaLiga leaders Barcelona
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
Raphael Varane reveals how Real Madrid intend to stop Lionel Messi in crunch Clasico clash
By Greg Lea
Lionel Messi
Raphael Varane and Karim Benzema goals guide Real Madrid to win over Espanyol
By FourFourTwo Staff
Espanyol
