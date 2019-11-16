Raphael Varane News and Features

Date of birth: April 25, 1993

Clubs: Lens, Real Madrid

Country: France

Signing fee: £8.7 million

Born in Lille, Varane joined local rivals Lens at the age of nine and made his Ligue 1 debut at 17 years old in 2010.

Spanish giants Real Madrid liked what they saw and snapped him up the following year. The centre-back has since made more than 250 appearances for Los Blancos, winning four Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. Has also amassed over a half-century of international caps, playing every minute in France's 2018 World Cup success.