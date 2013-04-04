Wim Jonk (Ajax v Torino, 1992)

The Dutch giants started Ã¢ÂÂ¨the UEFA Cup final as firm favourites, but not even the most optimistic Ajax fan Ã¢ÂÂ¨could have imagined the goal that would kick-start their challenge in the first leg Ã¢ÂÂ¨at the Stadio delle Alpi in Turin. Goalscorer Wim Ã¢ÂÂ¨Jonk remembers it well.

Ã¢ÂÂWe were a well-drilled unit and worked a lot on midfielders moving into attacking areas to penetrate the defence. This was one of those classic moments when all this work paid off.

Ã¢ÂÂI would have to say it was one of the most important goals of my career, particularly as it came in the away leg and really put us on the front foot. We had beaten an Italian side in the semi-final [Genoa] but Torino had knocked out Real Madrid so we knew it was Ã¢ÂÂ¨going to be a tough ask to Ã¢ÂÂ¨get anything out of that first game. That goal after 17 minutes really helped us settle, though, and looking back, Ã¢ÂÂ¨I would say for certain it was Ã¢ÂÂ¨one of my standout goals.

Ã¢ÂÂI had joined the attack in the middle of the field and arrived at just the right time. I was Ã¢ÂÂ¨a fair way out but didnÃ¢ÂÂt think twice about going for goal. I remember it very well because I drifted in and then hit the Ã¢ÂÂ¨ball as hard as I could. As soon as I hit it, it was quite strange, because I was absolutely sure it was going to go in despite Ã¢ÂÂ¨the fact I was so far out.

Ã¢ÂÂI hit it with my right foot Ã¢ÂÂ¨and although the goalkeeper dived full length to his left there was nothing he could do Ã¢ÂÂ no one could have saved that. Although we eventually drew that first leg 2-2, it set us up to seal the cup in the second leg in Amsterdam [drawing 0-0 Ã¢ÂÂ¨to win on away goals].

Ã¢ÂÂItÃ¢ÂÂs a moment that I will Ã¢ÂÂ¨cherish forever.Ã¢ÂÂ

Interview: Richard Edwards. Illustration: German Aczel. From the May 2013 issue of FourFourTwo. Subscribe!

