WIN a copy of ‘Gary Lineker: A Portrait of a Football Icon’ a new biography by Chris Evans

There's no avoiding Gary Lineker. Whether he's on your TV, filling the airwaves or splashed across the front of newspapers, the former England captain is everywhere.



Yet nobody watching a scrawny, mop-haired teenager making his second-tier debut for Leicester City on New Year's Day 1979 would have predicted he'd go on to become one of Britain's most recognisable faces - in fact, given Lineker's anonymous display, several in the Filbert Street crowd that day would have found him thoroughly forgettable.

Lineker's origin story isn't one of immediate stardom that saw him rise to glory as soon as he set foot on a football pitch, but more a triumph of a lightning-quick mind that seized opportunities in front of goal and away from it.



And it's a tale many have either forgotten or weren't around to know about in the first place - to modern audiences, Lineker is more synonymous with presenting Match of the Day and wading into political furores.

Gary Lineker: A Portrait of a Football Icon is the first biography on the ex-Spurs, Everton and Barcelona striker in more than 30 years, shedding light on the highs and lows of a life that's nothing short of remarkable.

Having scaled the heights of two highly competitive careers, Lineker, who won the PFA Player of the Year in 1986, is arguably one of the most significant football figures England has ever seen - and now his story is here for all to read.



