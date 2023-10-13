Every player to have won PFA Player of the Year

By Tom Hancock
published

It's the most prestigious accolade in English football – here's every single winner of the PFA Player of the Year award

LONDON - APRIL 25: Thierry Henry of Arsenal poses with the PFA Players Player Of The Year Award at the PFA Awards Dinner at the Grosvenor House Hotel on April 25, 2004 in London. (Photo by John Stillwell-Pool/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Presented at the end of every season since 1973/74, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award recognises the best player in English football each campaign.

And as it's voted for by the recipient's fellow professionals, it's considered among the biggest individual accolades a player can win.

Plenty of big names have got their hands on the prize down the years – let's run through them all...

1. Norman Hunter (1973/74)

AC Milan 1 v Leeds United 0. During the match Leeds had goals disallowed, several penalty appeals rejected and a player sent off by Greek referee Christos Michas and lost the game to an indirect free kick taken directly. Michas was later convicted of match fixing in a Greek court and was fined, sent to jail and banned by UEFA from refereeing for life. Picture shows: Leeds manager Don Revie with Norman Hunter who was sent off during the match. 16th May 1973. (Photo by Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Norman Hunter (left) and Don Revie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United icon Norman Hunter won the inaugural PFA Player of the Year award after helping the Whites to the First Division title with a season of rock-like displays at the back.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunter featured 726 times in all for Leeds – who renamed Elland Road's South Stand in his honour following his death in 2020.

2. Colin Todd (1974/75)

Derby County (2) v Liverpool (0). Colin Todd scores derby's first goal after beating Phil Thompson, hard on his heels. January 1975. (Photo by Daily Mirror /Mirrorpix via Getty Images)

Colin Todd (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1974/75 campaign saw Derby County crowned champions of England for the second time – and a centre-half scoop PFA Player of the Year for the second time.

Signed by Brian Clough in 1971, Todd spent the peak years of his career at Derby – with whom he also won the 1971/72 title – and earned 27 England caps.

3. Pat Jennings (1975/76)

Northern Irish footballer Pat Jennings of Tottenham Hotspur FC, UK, February 1975. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pat Jennings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first goalkeeper to win the award, Pat Jennings has to go down as one of the greatest of all time in his position.

Capped 119 times by Northern Ireland, Jennings played one more season for Tottenham after 1975/76 – before crossing the North London divide to join Arsenal.

4. Andy Gray (1976/77)

Liverpool 1-2 Aston Villa, league match at Anfield, Saturday 5th November 1977. Joey Jones and Andy Gray. (Photo by Howard Walker/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Andy Gray (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1976/77, the PFA Player of the Year prize finally went to an attacking player: Andy Gray, then of Aston Villa.

The Scot shared that season's Golden Boot with Malcolm Macdonald of Arsenal, scoring 26 league goals as Villa finished fourth in the First Division – in a campaign which also saw them win the League Cup.

5. Peter Shilton (1977/78)

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND: Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Peter Shilton in action during a match from the 1979/80 Season at City Ground, Nottingham. (Photo by Duncan Raban/Allsport/Getty Images)

Peter Shilton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Shilton's impressive first season at Nottingham Forest saw him become the second 'keeper to collect the honour.

The England was integral as Brian Clough's legendary Forest side won the 1977-78 First Division title – before going on to star in their European Cup triumphs in each of the following two campaigns.

6. Liam Brady (1978/79)

1977: Portrait of Liam Brady of Arsenal. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

Liam Brady (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Liam Brady was the first player from outside the UK to be named PFA Player of the Year, collecting the gong in the Gunners' FA Cup-winning season.

The Irish attacking midfielder headed to Italy in 1980, playing for Juventus, Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Ascoli before returning to England to finish his career with West Ham.

7. Terry McDermott (1979/80)

Terry McDermott, Liverpool Midfielder, pictured on drums, 24th January 1980. (Photo by Monte Fresco/Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

Terry McDermott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Terry McDermott won five English titles and three European Cups with Liverpool during the 70s and 80s.

And it was during one of his final seasons at Anfield that the ex-England midfielder was voted PFA Player of the Year, having helped the Reds retain their First Division crown under Bob Paisley.

8. John Wark (1980/81)

Scottish footballer John Wark, circa 1980. (Photo by Duncan Raban/Getty Images)

John Wark (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1980/81 season was perhaps the greatest in Ipswich Town's history, as Bobby Robson guided the Suffolk club to UEFA Cup glory.

Considered by Town fans to be among thew very best players they've ever had, versatile midfielder John Wark top-scored in that competition with 14 goals and found the net 36 times in all competitions.

9. Kevin Keegan (1981/82)

SOUTHAMPTON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 16: England captain Kevin keegan in action on his Southampton home debut following his move from SV Hamburg, against Manchester City at The Dell on August 16, 1980 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Duncan Raban/Allsport/Getty Images)

Kevin Keegan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first English recipient of the Ballon d'Or – winning it in 1978 and 1979 while playing in Germany for Hamburg – Kevin Keegan signed for Southampton in 1980.

His first season back in England didn't yield any trophies for the Saints, but one of the greatest players this country has ever produced did more than enough to claim PFA Player of the Year.

10. Kenny Dalglish (1982/83)

13 March 1982 Wembley - Football League Cup Final - Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Kenny Dalglish of Liverpool - (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Getty Images)

Kenny Dalglish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny Dalglish would win 12 major trophies with Liverpool during the 80s – and he collected himself a prestigious individual accolade as the Reds were crowned champions of England in Bob Paisley's final season as manager.

Dalglish nearly did a momentous double in 1983, too, also finishing as Ballon d'Or runner-up.

11. Ian Rush (1983/84)

LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 15: Liverpool players Sammy Lee (l) Ian Rush (c) and Phil Neal wave to the crowd after a League Division One match between Liverpool and Norwich City at Anfield on May 15, 1984 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

Sammy Lee, Ian Rush (centre) and Phil Neal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1983/84, the PFA Player of the Year award stayed with Liverpool, as Ian Rush's 47 goals fired the Reds to another First Division title and European Cup glory.

Rush doubled up by also claiming the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize, having been named PFA Young Player of the Year the previous season.

12. Peter Reid (1984/85)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 18: Everton player Peter Reid meets the fans through the security fence before the 1985 FA Cup Final between Everton and Manchester United at Wembley stadium on May 18, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Allsport/Getty Images)

Peter Reid (Image credit: Getty Images)

It crossed from the Red half to the Blue half, but the award remained on Merseyside in 1984/85, as Everton legend Peter Reid was honoured as English football's best that season.

Reid – who grew up a Liverpool fan – was pivotal in midfield as the Toffees' ended their local rivals' grip on the First Division title by winning it themselves.

13. Gary Lineker (1985/86)

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: England striker Gary Lineker pictured celebrating a hat trick after an World Cup Qualifier International match against Turkey at Wembley Stadium on October 16th, 1985 in London, England. (Photo by Simon Miles/Allsport/Getty Images/Hulton Archive)

Gary Lineker (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1985/86 campaign saw Liverpool regain their First Division crown – but PFA Player of the Year went to Everton again, this time to Gary Lineker.

Lineker top-scored with 30 league goals in his sole season at Goodison Park, also winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup before joining Terry Venables' Barcelona.

14. Clive Allen (1986/87)

18 Apr 1987: Clive Allen of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the League Division One match against Charlton played at White Hart Lane in London, England. The match finished in a 1-0 win for Tottenham Hotspur. \ Mandatory Credit: Simon Bruty /Allsport

Clive Allen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clive Allen did the PFA and FWA awards double in 1986/87, as he banged in 49 goals in all competitions for Tottenham – who finished third in the top flight and reached the FA Cup final.

Allen left Spurs for Bordeaux in 1988, later returning to England to play for two of their rivals – Chelsea and West Ham – as well as a brief stint as a placekicker for the London Monarchs NFL team!

15. John Barnes (1987/88)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JUNE 09: John Barnes poses in the home team dug out for an official photograph shortly after signing for Liverpool from Watford at Anfield on June 09, 1987 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

John Barnes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After its brief detour to London, the PFA Player of the Year award returned to Merseyside in 1987/88 – to John Barnes, who enjoyed a superb first season at Liverpool.

One of England's greatest ever players, the dazzling winger (and later rapper) scored 15 goals en route to the Reds' title triumph under player-manager Kenny Dalglish.

16. Mark Hughes (1988/89, 1990/91)

25 February 1989 Norwich, Football League Division One, Norwich City v Manchester United - Mark Hughes of Manchester United. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Mark Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Manchester United player to be named PFA Player of the Year, Mark Hughes was also the first double winner of the award.

Sparky's two individual accolades came after returning to United from Barcelona, and he'd go on to play a big part in the club's first two Premier League triumphs under Alex Ferguson.

17. David Platt (1989/90)

UEFA Cup 2nd round 1st leg match, Aston Villa 2 - 0 Inter Milan held at Villa Park. David Platt of Villa, 24th October 1990. (Photo by Staff/Mirrorpix/Getty Images)

David Platt (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Platt's sole career league title came in 1997/98 with Arsenal – but he almost helped Aston Villa win the First Division in eight years earlier, scoring 19 goals from midfield.

He went on to star for England at the 1990 World Cup, ultimately earning himself a move to Bari in Serie A – where he also turned out for Juventus and Sampdoria.

18. Gary Pallister (1991/92)

28 November 1992, London, FA Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Gary Pallister of Manchester United. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Gary Pallister (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United were beaten to the title by Leeds in the last season of the old First Division, but one of their main men at the back was acknowledged as the league's outstanding individual.

Gary Pallister spent nine years at Old Trafford in all, making 437 appearances for the Red Devils and winning four Premier League titles.

19. Paul McGrath (1992/93)

13 October 1993, Dublin - FIFA World Cup Qualifying Group 3 - Republic of Ireland v Spain - Paul McGrath of Ireland. (Photo by David Davies/Offside via Getty Images)

Paul McGrath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pallister's predecessor at United, Paul McGrath claimed his PFA Player of the Year victory in his first season after leaving Old Trafford, helping Ron Atkinson's Aston Villa finish as First Division runners-up behind his (and his manager's) former club.

The former Republic of Ireland international continued to excel at the highest level despite battling chronic knee problems.

20. Eric Cantona (1993/94)

7 August 1993, Wembley, London - Arsenal v Manchester United - Charity Shield - Eric Cantona of Manchester United walks around the pitch after winning the Charity Shield. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Eric Cantona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's first continental superstar, the inimitable Eric Cantona played the best football of his career during a five-year spell at the very end of it.

One of Man United's greatest players of all time, the enigmatic Frenchman scored 18 goals in 34 league appearances as Ferguson's men retained the title in 1993/94 – and doubled that up with victory in the FA Cup.

21. Alan Shearer (1994/95, 1996/97)

Alan Shearer of Blackburn Rovers celebrates after winning the 1994/95 Premier League title

Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is right up there with the most clinical finishers the English game has ever seen, and his lethal SAS partnership with Chris Sutton fired Blackburn Rovers to their historic 1994/95 Premier League title.

Shearer netted 34 times in all competitions that season, and 28 times in 1997/98 – his first campaign with Newcastle.

22. Les Ferdinand (1995/96)

11 August 1996, Wembley, FA Charity Shield - Manchester United v Newcastle United - Les Ferdinand of Newcastle. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand only spent two seasons at Newcastle – but he left quite a mark, banging in 41 goals in 68 Premier League appearances.

Twenty-five of those came in the 1995/96 campaign – which was only enough for third spot in the Golden Boot race, but his overall performances saw him named PFA Player of the Year.

23. Dennis Bergkamp (1997/98)

18 April 1998, London - FA Carling Premiership - Arsenal v Wimbledon - Dennis Bergkamp celebrates after scoring the third goal for Arsenal at Highbury. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Dennis Bergkamp (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most technically gifted players ever to grace the Premier League, Dennis Bergkamp was a genius – as he showed countless times during his career-defining 11-year spell with Arsenal.

As well as his first of three league titles with the Gunners, 1997/98 yielded Bergkamp both the marquee PFA and FWA awards – while he also won the BBC's Goal of the Season competition.

24. David Ginola (1998/99)

French footballer David Ginola, portrait, United Kingdom, 1999. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

David Ginola (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the final season of the 20th century, the PFA Player of the Year trophy made the short trip across North London from Arsenal to Tottenham, and to David Ginola.

The silky-haired, silky-skilled Frenchman helped Spurs to success in the 1998/99 League Cup, making 124 appearances for the club in all.

25. Roy Keane (1999/2000)

24 January 2000, Manchester - Premiership Football - Manchester United v Arsenal - Roy Keane of Manchester United scowls at the linesman. (Photo by Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Roy Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane kicked off another PFA Player of the Year winning streak for Man United in 1999/2000, producing a season's worth of captain's performances as he won his fifth of seven Premier League titles with Ferguson's Red Devils.

It was also the best goalscoring campaign of the iconic midfield hardman's career: he struck 12 times in all competitions.

26. Teddy Sheringham (2000/01)

9 Sep 2000: Teddy Sheringham of Manchester United celebrates during the FA Carling Premiership match against Sunderland played at Old Trafford, in Manchester, England. Manchester United won the match 3-0. \ Mandatory Credit: Phil Cole /Allsport

Teddy Sheringham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teddy Sheringham's final season at Old Trafford saw him win his third Premier League title with United, scoring 15 goals in 29 outings along the way.

The former England international found the net 21 times in league and cup that term – his best return in a Red Devils shirt – before re-joining Spurs.

27. Ruud van Nistelrooy (2001/02)

2001: Ruud van Nistelrooy poses holding a scarf after signing for Manchester United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheringham's Man United successor. Ruud van Nistelrooy wasted no time in endearing himself to the club's fans, tearing up the Premier League with a 23-goal debut season.

The devastating Dutch poacher followed up his PFA triumph by claiming the Golden Boot in 2002/03 – in addition to the small matter of the title.

28. Thierry Henry (2002/03, 2003/04)

LONDON - OCTOBER 18: Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates scoring the second goal for Arsenal during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Arsenal and Chelsea on October 18, 2003 at Highbury in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Thierry Henry (Image credit: Getty Images)

It took 40 years for someone to produce two successive seasons stunning enough to win back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards – and no one would have been surprised when Thierry Henry became the first to achieve the feat.

The legendary French goal machine claimed the accolade for a second time as a member of Arsenal's Premier League-winning Invincibles.

29. John Terry (2004/05)

HIGHBURY, LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 12TH 2004. Arsenal 2 v Chelsea 2. Chelsea player John Terry in post-match interview. (Photo by Francis Glibbery/Chelsea FC )***Local Caption***John Terry (Photo by Francis Glibbery/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

John Terry (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2004/05, Chelsea ended their 50-year wait to be crowned champions of England again – and club legend John Terry was the man wearing the captain's armband.

An absolute rock at the back, Terry and his Blues defensive colleagues helped Jose Mourinho's side keep an incredible 25 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games, conceding just 15 goals – both competition records.

30. Steven Gerrard (2005/06)

CARDIFF, ENGLAND - MAY 13: (NO PUBLICATION IN UK MEDIA FOR 28 DAYS) Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard raises the FA Cup trophy after the final between Liverpool and West Ham United at the Cardiff Millenium Stadium on May 13, 2006 in Cardiff, England. (Photo by Pool - Anwar Hussein Collection/Getty Images)

Steven Gerrard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mid-2000s brought the pinnacle of Steven Gerrard's career, as the inspirational Liverpool skipper captained his team to Champions League and FA Cup glory in successive seasons.

PFA Young Player of the Year for 2000/01, Gerrard went and got his hands on the senior award five years later – capping the campaign with two stunning goals in the Reds' FA Cup final comeback against West Ham.

31. Cristiano Ronaldo (2006/07, 2007/08)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 6: Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United celebrates scoring their third goal during the Barclays FA Premier League match between Manchester United and Wigan Athletic at Old Trafford on October 6 2007 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo followed in Henry's footsteps by picking up PFA Player of the Year twice in as many seasons – two of his most prolific in a Man United shirt.

The 2007/08 campaign was undoubtedly the Portuguese all-time great's best for United, as he amassed 42 goals in all competitions en route to a Premier League and Champions League double.

32. Ryan Giggs (2008/09)

BOLTON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 17: Ryan Giggs of Manchester United celebrates Dimitar Berbatov scoring their first goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Bolton Wanderers and Manchester United at The Reebok Stadium on January 17 2009 in Bolton, England. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ryan Giggs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sixteen years went by between the second of Ryan Giggs' two PFA Young Player of the Year awards and his one success in the senior category.

One of the most decorated players in Man United's history, the Welsh wing wizard scooped the prize alongside his 10th of 13 Premier League winners' medals.

33. Wayne Rooney (2009/10)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - JANUARY 16: Wayne Rooney of Manchester United in action during the FA Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Burnley at Old Trafford on January 16 2010 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three in a row has been quite a common occurrence for United where this award is concerned, and it was Wayne Rooney's turn in 2009/10.

Twice Young Player of the Year, this season saw Rooney chalk up a prolific total of 26 goals in 32 Premier League appearances – and 34 goals in all competitions, the joint best of his career.

34. Gareth Bale (2010/11, 2012/13)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Gareth Bale of Tottenham Hotspur warms up at a Tottenham Hotspur training session at the Spurs Lodge on March 8, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

Gareth Bale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale was converted from a full-back to a winger by Harry Redknapp during the 2009/10 season – and he never looked back, enjoying a series of blistering campaigns at the end of his Tottenham career.

He won just won trophy with Spurs – the 2007/08 League Cup – but his electric individual efforts earned him two PFA Player of the Year awards.

35. Robin van Persie (2011/12)

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Robin van Persie of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion at Emirates Stadium on November 5, 2011 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Robin van Persie (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second Dutch Arsenal player to win this award, Robin van Persie was honoured in his final Gunners campaign – and with good reason.

Arsene Wenger's side were well off the pace in the 2011/12 title race, finishing third and 19 points behind the two Manchester clubs – but RVP was absolutely on it, scoring 30 goals to win the Golden Boot, which he retained the following season at Man United.

36. Luis Suarez (2013/14)

NORWICH, ENGLAND - APRIL 20: Luis Suarez of Liverpool kisses his hand as he walks out during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Liverpool at Carrow Road on April 20, 2014 in Norwich, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Luis Suarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest strikers of all time in any league, Luis Suarez certainly left his mark on the Premier League with 69 goals in three-and-a-half seasons for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan really got his teeth sunk in to the division during his final campaign in England – which also saw him named FWA Footballer of the Year – banging in 31 goals in 33 outings as Brendan Rodgers' Reds dramatically blew the title.

37. Eden Hazard (2014/15)

Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard celebrates scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Chelsea at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England on February 7, 2015. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Eden Hazard (Image credit: Getty Images)

An undisputed Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard was instrumental in the Blues' 2014/15 Premier League title victory – his second of two with the club.

The Belgian magician registered 24 league goal contributions that campaign (14 goals, 10 assists), also helping his side lift the League Cup.

38. Riyad Mahrez (2015/16)

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City poses with the Premier League Trophy as players and staffs celebrate the season champion after the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Everton at The King Power Stadium on May 7, 2016 in Leicester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Riyad Mahrez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City wrote one of the great sporting underdog stories with their 2015/16 Premier League title win – and Riyad Mahrez was at the heart of their success.

The Algeria star became the first African player to win PFA Player of the Year, at the end of a season during which he formed an extremely effective partnership with that campaign's FWA Footballer of the Year recipient, Jamie Vardy.

39. N'Golo Kante (2016/17)

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 15: Ngolo Kante of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on August 15, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images)

N'Golo Kante (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another integral member of Leicester's against-all-odds Premier League triumph, N'Golo Kante claimed a well-deserved individual accolade as he was crowned champion again the very next season with Chelsea.

One of a select group of players to have won the Premier League title with multiple clubs, Kante also picked up the 2016/17 FWA award.

40. Mo Salah (2017/18, 2021/22)