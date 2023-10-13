Every player to have won PFA Player of the Year

Presented at the end of every season since 1973/74, the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) Player of the Year award recognises the best player in English football each campaign.

And as it's voted for by the recipient's fellow professionals, it's considered among the biggest individual accolades a player can win.

Plenty of big names have got their hands on the prize down the years – let's run through them all...

1. Norman Hunter (1973/74)

Norman Hunter (left) and Don Revie (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leeds United icon Norman Hunter won the inaugural PFA Player of the Year award after helping the Whites to the First Division title with a season of rock-like displays at the back.

A World Cup winner with England in 1966, Hunter featured 726 times in all for Leeds – who renamed Elland Road's South Stand in his honour following his death in 2020.

2. Colin Todd (1974/75)

Colin Todd (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1974/75 campaign saw Derby County crowned champions of England for the second time – and a centre-half scoop PFA Player of the Year for the second time.

Signed by Brian Clough in 1971, Todd spent the peak years of his career at Derby – with whom he also won the 1971/72 title – and earned 27 England caps.

3. Pat Jennings (1975/76)

Pat Jennings (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first goalkeeper to win the award, Pat Jennings has to go down as one of the greatest of all time in his position.

Capped 119 times by Northern Ireland, Jennings played one more season for Tottenham after 1975/76 – before crossing the North London divide to join Arsenal.

4. Andy Gray (1976/77)

Andy Gray (right) (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1976/77, the PFA Player of the Year prize finally went to an attacking player: Andy Gray, then of Aston Villa.

The Scot shared that season's Golden Boot with Malcolm Macdonald of Arsenal, scoring 26 league goals as Villa finished fourth in the First Division – in a campaign which also saw them win the League Cup.

5. Peter Shilton (1977/78)

Peter Shilton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Shilton's impressive first season at Nottingham Forest saw him become the second 'keeper to collect the honour.

The England was integral as Brian Clough's legendary Forest side won the 1977-78 First Division title – before going on to star in their European Cup triumphs in each of the following two campaigns.

6. Liam Brady (1978/79)

Liam Brady (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Liam Brady was the first player from outside the UK to be named PFA Player of the Year, collecting the gong in the Gunners' FA Cup-winning season.

The Irish attacking midfielder headed to Italy in 1980, playing for Juventus, Sampdoria, Inter Milan and Ascoli before returning to England to finish his career with West Ham.

7. Terry McDermott (1979/80)

Terry McDermott (Image credit: Getty Images)

Terry McDermott won five English titles and three European Cups with Liverpool during the 70s and 80s.

And it was during one of his final seasons at Anfield that the ex-England midfielder was voted PFA Player of the Year, having helped the Reds retain their First Division crown under Bob Paisley.

8. John Wark (1980/81)

John Wark (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1980/81 season was perhaps the greatest in Ipswich Town's history, as Bobby Robson guided the Suffolk club to UEFA Cup glory.

Considered by Town fans to be among thew very best players they've ever had, versatile midfielder John Wark top-scored in that competition with 14 goals and found the net 36 times in all competitions.

9. Kevin Keegan (1981/82)

Kevin Keegan (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first English recipient of the Ballon d'Or – winning it in 1978 and 1979 while playing in Germany for Hamburg – Kevin Keegan signed for Southampton in 1980.

His first season back in England didn't yield any trophies for the Saints, but one of the greatest players this country has ever produced did more than enough to claim PFA Player of the Year.

10. Kenny Dalglish (1982/83)

Kenny Dalglish (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kenny Dalglish would win 12 major trophies with Liverpool during the 80s – and he collected himself a prestigious individual accolade as the Reds were crowned champions of England in Bob Paisley's final season as manager.

Dalglish nearly did a momentous double in 1983, too, also finishing as Ballon d'Or runner-up.

11. Ian Rush (1983/84)

Sammy Lee, Ian Rush (centre) and Phil Neal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1983/84, the PFA Player of the Year award stayed with Liverpool, as Ian Rush's 47 goals fired the Reds to another First Division title and European Cup glory.

Rush doubled up by also claiming the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year prize, having been named PFA Young Player of the Year the previous season.

12. Peter Reid (1984/85)

Peter Reid (Image credit: Getty Images)

It crossed from the Red half to the Blue half, but the award remained on Merseyside in 1984/85, as Everton legend Peter Reid was honoured as English football's best that season.

Reid – who grew up a Liverpool fan – was pivotal in midfield as the Toffees' ended their local rivals' grip on the First Division title by winning it themselves.

13. Gary Lineker (1985/86)

Gary Lineker (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 1985/86 campaign saw Liverpool regain their First Division crown – but PFA Player of the Year went to Everton again, this time to Gary Lineker.

Lineker top-scored with 30 league goals in his sole season at Goodison Park, also winning the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup before joining Terry Venables' Barcelona.

14. Clive Allen (1986/87)

Clive Allen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clive Allen did the PFA and FWA awards double in 1986/87, as he banged in 49 goals in all competitions for Tottenham – who finished third in the top flight and reached the FA Cup final.

Allen left Spurs for Bordeaux in 1988, later returning to England to play for two of their rivals – Chelsea and West Ham – as well as a brief stint as a placekicker for the London Monarchs NFL team!

15. John Barnes (1987/88)

John Barnes (Image credit: Getty Images)

After its brief detour to London, the PFA Player of the Year award returned to Merseyside in 1987/88 – to John Barnes, who enjoyed a superb first season at Liverpool.

One of England's greatest ever players, the dazzling winger (and later rapper) scored 15 goals en route to the Reds' title triumph under player-manager Kenny Dalglish.

16. Mark Hughes (1988/89, 1990/91)

Mark Hughes (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Manchester United player to be named PFA Player of the Year, Mark Hughes was also the first double winner of the award.

Sparky's two individual accolades came after returning to United from Barcelona, and he'd go on to play a big part in the club's first two Premier League triumphs under Alex Ferguson.

17. David Platt (1989/90)

David Platt (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Platt's sole career league title came in 1997/98 with Arsenal – but he almost helped Aston Villa win the First Division in eight years earlier, scoring 19 goals from midfield.

He went on to star for England at the 1990 World Cup, ultimately earning himself a move to Bari in Serie A – where he also turned out for Juventus and Sampdoria.

18. Gary Pallister (1991/92)

Gary Pallister (Image credit: Getty Images)

Man United were beaten to the title by Leeds in the last season of the old First Division, but one of their main men at the back was acknowledged as the league's outstanding individual.

Gary Pallister spent nine years at Old Trafford in all, making 437 appearances for the Red Devils and winning four Premier League titles.

19. Paul McGrath (1992/93)

Paul McGrath (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pallister's predecessor at United, Paul McGrath claimed his PFA Player of the Year victory in his first season after leaving Old Trafford, helping Ron Atkinson's Aston Villa finish as First Division runners-up behind his (and his manager's) former club.

The former Republic of Ireland international continued to excel at the highest level despite battling chronic knee problems.

20. Eric Cantona (1993/94)

Eric Cantona (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Premier League's first continental superstar, the inimitable Eric Cantona played the best football of his career during a five-year spell at the very end of it.

One of Man United's greatest players of all time, the enigmatic Frenchman scored 18 goals in 34 league appearances as Ferguson's men retained the title in 1993/94 – and doubled that up with victory in the FA Cup.

21. Alan Shearer (1994/95, 1996/97)

Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Shearer is right up there with the most clinical finishers the English game has ever seen, and his lethal SAS partnership with Chris Sutton fired Blackburn Rovers to their historic 1994/95 Premier League title.

Shearer netted 34 times in all competitions that season, and 28 times in 1997/98 – his first campaign with Newcastle.

22. Les Ferdinand (1995/96)

Les Ferdinand (Image credit: Getty Images)

Les Ferdinand only spent two seasons at Newcastle – but he left quite a mark, banging in 41 goals in 68 Premier League appearances.

Twenty-five of those came in the 1995/96 campaign – which was only enough for third spot in the Golden Boot race, but his overall performances saw him named PFA Player of the Year.

23. Dennis Bergkamp (1997/98)

Dennis Bergkamp (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most technically gifted players ever to grace the Premier League, Dennis Bergkamp was a genius – as he showed countless times during his career-defining 11-year spell with Arsenal.

As well as his first of three league titles with the Gunners, 1997/98 yielded Bergkamp both the marquee PFA and FWA awards – while he also won the BBC's Goal of the Season competition.

24. David Ginola (1998/99)

David Ginola (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the final season of the 20th century, the PFA Player of the Year trophy made the short trip across North London from Arsenal to Tottenham, and to David Ginola.

The silky-haired, silky-skilled Frenchman helped Spurs to success in the 1998/99 League Cup, making 124 appearances for the club in all.

25. Roy Keane (1999/2000)

Roy Keane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roy Keane kicked off another PFA Player of the Year winning streak for Man United in 1999/2000, producing a season's worth of captain's performances as he won his fifth of seven Premier League titles with Ferguson's Red Devils.

It was also the best goalscoring campaign of the iconic midfield hardman's career: he struck 12 times in all competitions.

26. Teddy Sheringham (2000/01)

Teddy Sheringham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teddy Sheringham's final season at Old Trafford saw him win his third Premier League title with United, scoring 15 goals in 29 outings along the way.

The former England international found the net 21 times in league and cup that term – his best return in a Red Devils shirt – before re-joining Spurs.

27. Ruud van Nistelrooy (2001/02)

Ruud van Nistelrooy (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sheringham's Man United successor. Ruud van Nistelrooy wasted no time in endearing himself to the club's fans, tearing up the Premier League with a 23-goal debut season.

The devastating Dutch poacher followed up his PFA triumph by claiming the Golden Boot in 2002/03 – in addition to the small matter of the title.

28. Thierry Henry (2002/03, 2003/04)

Thierry Henry (Image credit: Getty Images)

It took 40 years for someone to produce two successive seasons stunning enough to win back-to-back PFA Player of the Year awards – and no one would have been surprised when Thierry Henry became the first to achieve the feat.

The legendary French goal machine claimed the accolade for a second time as a member of Arsenal's Premier League-winning Invincibles.

29. John Terry (2004/05)

John Terry (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2004/05, Chelsea ended their 50-year wait to be crowned champions of England again – and club legend John Terry was the man wearing the captain's armband.

An absolute rock at the back, Terry and his Blues defensive colleagues helped Jose Mourinho's side keep an incredible 25 clean sheets in 38 Premier League games, conceding just 15 goals – both competition records.

30. Steven Gerrard (2005/06)

Steven Gerrard (Image credit: Getty Images)

The mid-2000s brought the pinnacle of Steven Gerrard's career, as the inspirational Liverpool skipper captained his team to Champions League and FA Cup glory in successive seasons.

PFA Young Player of the Year for 2000/01, Gerrard went and got his hands on the senior award five years later – capping the campaign with two stunning goals in the Reds' FA Cup final comeback against West Ham.

31. Cristiano Ronaldo (2006/07, 2007/08)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo followed in Henry's footsteps by picking up PFA Player of the Year twice in as many seasons – two of his most prolific in a Man United shirt.

The 2007/08 campaign was undoubtedly the Portuguese all-time great's best for United, as he amassed 42 goals in all competitions en route to a Premier League and Champions League double.

32. Ryan Giggs (2008/09)

Ryan Giggs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sixteen years went by between the second of Ryan Giggs' two PFA Young Player of the Year awards and his one success in the senior category.

One of the most decorated players in Man United's history, the Welsh wing wizard scooped the prize alongside his 10th of 13 Premier League winners' medals.

33. Wayne Rooney (2009/10)

Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Getty Images)

Three in a row has been quite a common occurrence for United where this award is concerned, and it was Wayne Rooney's turn in 2009/10.

Twice Young Player of the Year, this season saw Rooney chalk up a prolific total of 26 goals in 32 Premier League appearances – and 34 goals in all competitions, the joint best of his career.

34. Gareth Bale (2010/11, 2012/13)

Gareth Bale (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gareth Bale was converted from a full-back to a winger by Harry Redknapp during the 2009/10 season – and he never looked back, enjoying a series of blistering campaigns at the end of his Tottenham career.

He won just won trophy with Spurs – the 2007/08 League Cup – but his electric individual efforts earned him two PFA Player of the Year awards.

35. Robin van Persie (2011/12)

Robin van Persie (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second Dutch Arsenal player to win this award, Robin van Persie was honoured in his final Gunners campaign – and with good reason.

Arsene Wenger's side were well off the pace in the 2011/12 title race, finishing third and 19 points behind the two Manchester clubs – but RVP was absolutely on it, scoring 30 goals to win the Golden Boot, which he retained the following season at Man United.

36. Luis Suarez (2013/14)

Luis Suarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest strikers of all time in any league, Luis Suarez certainly left his mark on the Premier League with 69 goals in three-and-a-half seasons for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan really got his teeth sunk in to the division during his final campaign in England – which also saw him named FWA Footballer of the Year – banging in 31 goals in 33 outings as Brendan Rodgers' Reds dramatically blew the title.

37. Eden Hazard (2014/15)

Eden Hazard (Image credit: Getty Images)

An undisputed Chelsea legend, Eden Hazard was instrumental in the Blues' 2014/15 Premier League title victory – his second of two with the club.

The Belgian magician registered 24 league goal contributions that campaign (14 goals, 10 assists), also helping his side lift the League Cup.

38. Riyad Mahrez (2015/16)

Riyad Mahrez (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leicester City wrote one of the great sporting underdog stories with their 2015/16 Premier League title win – and Riyad Mahrez was at the heart of their success.

The Algeria star became the first African player to win PFA Player of the Year, at the end of a season during which he formed an extremely effective partnership with that campaign's FWA Footballer of the Year recipient, Jamie Vardy.

39. N'Golo Kante (2016/17)

N'Golo Kante (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another integral member of Leicester's against-all-odds Premier League triumph, N'Golo Kante claimed a well-deserved individual accolade as he was crowned champion again the very next season with Chelsea.

One of a select group of players to have won the Premier League title with multiple clubs, Kante also picked up the 2016/17 FWA award.

40. Mo Salah (2017/18, 2021/22)