Win! A pair of tickets for England vs Nigeria on June 2
By Joe Brewin
Get your hands on one of three pairs of tickets for this World Cup warm-up at Wembley
England face fellow 2018 World Cup finalists Nigeria at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Saturday, 2 June (KO 5.15pm).
The three-time Africa Cup of Nations champions will provide a stern test for Gareth Southgate’s squad as the Three Lions finalise preparations for group games with Tunisia, Panama and Belgium in Russia this summer.
Nigeria’s squad features several England-based stars including Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, Leicester duo Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, Chelsea man Victor Moses plus former Blue John Obi Mikel – now of Chinese side Tianjin Teda.
The Super Eagles face a tough task to make it out of Group D this summer, having been drawn alongside Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.
