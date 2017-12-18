Win! Subbuteo set honouring Arsenal’s astonishing 1988/89 title-winning victory over Liverpool

Sorry to Sergio Aguero and the Manchester City faithful, but the most jaw-dropping end to an English top-flight season is still 1988/89. It was the year the league’s top two went head to head in the final game, with Arsenal needing to beat Liverpool by two goals to claim the title.

Spoiler alert: they did it. And to celebrate the release of the 89 - the story of the dramatic season’s end as Arsenal won 2-0 at Anfield with the last kick of the game - we’re giving away a limited edition Subbuteo set, commissioned specially for the film. It's one of only a handful that have been created.

The sets feature players wearing iconic Candy and JVC kits from the game and isn’t available to buy in shops. Yet it is perfect for recreating the amazing finale on your table, while doing your best Brian Moore commentary impression.

What are you waiting for?

