His team may have fought back to draw at Newcastle on Saturday, but there's still mystery surrounding Wolves' new boss Terry Connor. Back of the Net's John Foster investigates...

Wolverhampton Wanderers have chosen as their new boss a 49-year-old man, Terry Connor, who claims to have until recently been Mick McCarthyÃ¢ÂÂs assistant at the struggling Midlands club.

The appointment comes as something of a surprise, given WolvesÃ¢ÂÂ initial statement that McCarthyÃ¢ÂÂs successor should be a manager with a track record of doing well with struggling teams, with Premier League pedigree, and who people had heard of.

But instead Connor was offered the role after Wolves were reportedly rejected by Alan Curbishley, Brian McDermott, Gus Poyet, Walter Smith, Steve Bruce, Neil Warnock, and Diego Maradona, who called the situation at Molineux Ã¢ÂÂunbefitting of a serious managerÃ¢ÂÂ.

Ã¢ÂÂWe were starting to wonder if weÃ¢ÂÂd done the right thing in letting go of Mick,Ã¢ÂÂ admitted club chief executive Jez Moxey. Ã¢ÂÂBut fortunately Terence [Connor] got in touch with us, reminding us that he was MickÃ¢ÂÂs assistant and was therefore the obvious choice.Ã¢ÂÂ

Ã¢ÂÂUntil he mentioned it, none of us thought that Mick had even had an assistantÃ¢ÂÂ, admitted Moxey.

Ã¢ÂÂBut Terry was quite insistent, so weÃ¢ÂÂve given him the benefit of the doubt. I suppose itÃ¢ÂÂs like the old saying goes: the best assistants are the ones you donÃ¢ÂÂt take any notice of.Ã¢ÂÂ

Reports suggest that Connor has varied his story within the Wolves dressing room, telling Nenad Milijas that he had managed for several years in Scandinavia, while successfully persuading Steven Fletcher that he was ex-Real Madrid prompter Fernando Redondo, allegedly affecting an exaggerated Spanish accent in the forwardÃ¢ÂÂs presence.

SupportersÃ¢ÂÂ club spokesperson Martha McVie has welcomed ConnorÃ¢ÂÂs arrival, however.

Ã¢ÂÂMany bosses these days mouth off at the slightest provocationÃ¢ÂÂ, she said. Ã¢ÂÂBut Terry ConnorÃ¢ÂÂs the quiet type who gets on with the job, keeps his head down, and lets others do the talking for him.

Ã¢ÂÂAt least, I assume he does. To be completely honest, IÃ¢ÂÂve no idea who he is.Ã¢ÂÂ

