Woof! Aves's Nildo Petrolina fires home screamer from impossible angle
Petrolina beat Portimonense's helpless goalkeeper from a tight angle in Monday's Primeira Liga fixture
Just a minute after half-time, with Aves already 1-0 up against Portimonense, Petrolina looked to have narrowed his chances of getting a shot away by drifting into a wide position.
But he surprised everyone, including opposition goalkeeper Ricardo Ferreira, when he unleashed a venomous drive that dipped over the 28-year-old and under the crossbar.
Pick this one out...
Aves – promoted from the second tier last season – won the lower-mid-table clash 3-0, leapfrogging Feirense and Vitoria Setubal into 13th.
