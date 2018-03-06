Woof! Aves's Nildo Petrolina fires home screamer from impossible angle

Just a minute after half-time, with Aves already 1-0 up against Portimonense, Petrolina looked to have narrowed his chances of getting a shot away by drifting into a wide position.

But he surprised everyone, including opposition goalkeeper Ricardo Ferreira, when he unleashed a venomous drive that dipped over the 28-year-old and under the crossbar.

Pick this one out...

Aves – promoted from the second tier last season – won the lower-mid-table clash 3-0, leapfrogging Feirense and Vitoria Setubal into 13th.

