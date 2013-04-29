Your chance to be in an ad with Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain

Are you a grassroots football player? Do you always strive to perform to the highest level possible? Then you could star in Lucozade SportÃ¢ÂÂs new advertising campaign and meet two Premier League stars.

One lucky FourFourTwo reader will win the opportunity to participate in a photoshoot in May 2013, alongside Lucozade Sport ambassadors Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade Chamberlain.

That lucky reader could be you. If you want to meet the Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal stars, all you have to do is tweet a photo of yourself on the pitch in your football gear to @FourFourTwo, with the hashtag #LucozadeSportStar.

For terms and conditions, click here

