Fenerbahçe News and Features
Name: Fenerbahce
Founded: 1907
Home ground: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium
League Titles: 29
Instagram: @fenerbahce
Istanbul-based club best known for their fierce rivalry with Galatasaray, a derby amongst the most intense anywhere in the world. Fenerbahce hold the record for winning the most Turkish championships and have also won 15 domestic cups. Their best performance in Europe was a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2013 UEFA Cup and they have counted players such as Harald Schumacher, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ariel Ortega, Nicolas Anelka, Tuncay and Roberto Carlos among their ranks.
Latest about Fenerbahçe
Robin van Persie reveals strained relationship with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United
By Sean Cole
Manchester United The Premier League winner spoke about a difficult period working under his former manager at Old Trafford
Fenerbahce hopeful of completing loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Arsenal Fenerbahce are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.
Tottenham send scouts to watch Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi – but they could face competition from Italy
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur sent representatives to watch Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi in action for Kosovo over the weekend, say reports.
9 players who've been far better for their country than clubs
Posted
Lists How can you shine at World Cups yet look hapless at QPR? Michael Yokhin profiles the men who've starred at international level, but struggled with the day-to-day grind
Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to decide between 13 offers in search for new club
By Greg Lea
Daniel Sturridge
Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen completes move to Fenerbahce
By FourFourTwo Staff
Fenerbahçe
Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil
By FourFourTwo Staff
Arsenal
10 one-season wonders who flopped after landing a big transfer
By Tom Seymour
Lists This summer has already facilitated big-money moves for players with only a year at the top under their belts. Tom Seymour has some occasions when the risk didn’t pay off...
