Fenerbahçe News and Features

Name: Fenerbahce

Founded: 1907

Home ground: Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

League Titles: 29

Instagram: @fenerbahce

Istanbul-based club best known for their fierce rivalry with Galatasaray, a derby amongst the most intense anywhere in the world.  Fenerbahce hold the record for winning the most Turkish championships and have also won 15 domestic cups. Their best performance in Europe was a memorable run to the semi-finals of the 2013 UEFA Cup and they have counted players such as Harald Schumacher, Jay-Jay Okocha, Ariel Ortega, Nicolas Anelka, Tuncay and Roberto Carlos among their ranks.

Latest about Fenerbahçe

Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie reveals strained relationship with Louis van Gaal at Manchester United

By Sean Cole

Manchester United The Premier League winner spoke about a difficult period working under his former manager at Old Trafford

Mesut Ozil

Fenerbahce hopeful of completing loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Arsenal Fenerbahce are reportedly closing in on a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Vedat Muriqi

Tottenham send scouts to watch Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi – but they could face competition from Italy

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur sent representatives to watch Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi in action for Kosovo over the weekend, say reports.

Lukas Podolski Germany

9 players who've been far better for their country than clubs

Posted

Lists How can you shine at World Cups yet look hapless at QPR? Michael Yokhin profiles the men who've starred at international level, but struggled with the day-to-day grind

Marcos Rojo

Manchester United defender on verge of leaving club – report

By Greg Lea

Marcos Rojo

Daniel Sturridge

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to decide between 13 offers in search for new club

By Greg Lea

Daniel Sturridge

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen completes move to Fenerbahce

By FourFourTwo Staff

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahce insist they can not afford to make a move for Mesut Ozil

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arsenal

Titus Bramble

10 one-season wonders who flopped after landing a big transfer

By Tom Seymour

Lists This summer has already facilitated big-money moves for players with only a year at the top under their belts. Tom Seymour has some occasions when the risk didn’t pay off...

Mesut Ozil

European side will make an offer for Mesut Ozil next week – report

By Greg Lea

mesut özil

