Feyenoord News and Features

Name: Feyenoord
Founded: 1908 (as Wilhelmina, became Rotterdamsche Voetbal Vereeniging Feijenoord in 1912)
Home ground: De Kuip Stadium
League Titles: 15
Instagram: @feyenoord
Feyenoord won the first of their 15 Dutch league titles within 16 years of their formation and after landing a league and cup double in 1965, launched an assault on Europe under coach Ernst Happel. They became the first club from the Netherlands to lift the European Cup, beating Celtic in Milan in 1970, adding the Intercontinental Cup four months later with victory over Argentina's Estudiantes. The UEFA Cup followed in both 1974 and 2002.
