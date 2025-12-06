‘When West Ham came in for me, I didn’t have to think twice about it – I wanted the transfer at all costs’ Felipe Anderson on his time with the Hammers

When West Ham United pulled the trigger on a £36million move for Brazilian playmaker Felipe Anderson in the summer of 2018, the excitement in east London was palpable.

The two-time Selecao international had spent five years at Lazio, where he had netted 34 times following his 2013 move from Santos and his move saw West Ham break their transfer record for the second time that summer, following the £22million acquisition of Issa Diop.

Anderson would make more than 70 appearances over the next two seasons at the London Stadium, before a loan move to Porto in October 2020 and eventual return to Lazio the following summer in a permanent deal. Now back in his native Brazil with Palmeiras, Anderson remains fond of his time in the Premier League.

Felipe Anderson on his time at West Ham

West Ham signed Felipe Anderson from Lazio

“West Ham is a very traditional club, well known to football fans everywhere,” Anderson tells FourFourTwo. “From the first contact I had with them, I was surprised but excited by their interest, especially coming from their new boss, Manuel Pellegrini.

“I’d been at Lazio for five years and written my story there, so I knew it was the right moment to move on. When West Ham came in for me, I didn’t have to think twice about it – I wanted the transfer at all costs.

Manuel Pellegrini brought the Brazilian to east London (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The negotiations were very straightforward and it was a hugely important step in my career, playing in a stadium that was packed every single match, with the fans always behind us regardless of results. Hearing my name sung and being applauded by the West Ham fans was really special.

“Sadly, it didn’t last as long as I’d hoped. I would like to have stayed longer, but wasn’t able to extend my time at the club. I still look out for West Ham and wish them the best.”

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With the 32-year-old still looking back fondly at his time in east London, what was his most special moment in a Hammers shirt?

“There was a home game against Crystal Palace when I scored and we got a really important win,” he recalls. “Another came away at Southampton, when I scored twice in a big victory. Those are moments that stay with me – feeling the emotion of achieving something important for such a historic club and bringing joy to West Ham’s passionate fans.

“I particularly cherish the celebration after one of my goals at Southampton. I ran to the away end and really felt their affection. Times like that are the reason I play football.”

Anderson won two Brazil caps

Another memorable moment came when he scored a silky backheel against Manchester United.

“When a ball comes in at the near post and you’ve slightly overrun it, there’s only one option: finish with a backheel, because it’s the only way to wrong-foot the keeper,” he adds.

“That was my first goal for West Ham! Given the importance of the game and how I scored, it was a perfect afternoon; one of my most memorable.”