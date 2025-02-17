James Tarkowski scores a late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside derby at Goodison Park in February 2025.

Derby days are always emotional occasions for football fans.

Whatever is at stake in the game or in that particular season, it is a match which matters a lot for the supporters and everyone involved with the respective clubs.

And when one of those teams is playing the fixture for the final time at their stadium before moving to a new ground, those feelings are intensified.

Here, a look at the last-ever derbies played at old stadiums before a move and what happened in those games...

Steaua Bucharest 1-1 Dinamo Bucharest (Ghencea Stadium, March 2014)

Steaua Bucharest fans ahead of a derby against Dinamo in March 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steaua Bucharest and Dinamo Bucharest share a fierce rivalry, with the fixture played between the two Romanian teams known as "the Eternal derby".

The last derby at Steaua's old Ghencea Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw as Claudiu Keșerü scored an equaliser in the 89th minute to cancel out a Dragoș Grigore penalty. FCSB play at the Arena Națională these days.

San Lorenzo 1-2 Huracán (El Gasómetro, September 1979)

San Lorenzo fans celebrate their team's title win in the Argentine Clausura championship in June 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

San Lorenzo versus Huracán is one of Argentina's oldest derbies and also one of the most uneven, with the Almagro club having been much more successful in the fixture over the years.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But in the last derby at San Lorenzo's old Gasómetro home in September 1979, Huracán ran out 2-1 winners. Carlos Bilardo, who would go on to win the World Cup with Argentina, was in charge at San Lorenzo at the time. Forced to sell their stadium by Argentina's military government for a small fee, San Lorenzo were without a permanent home until the Estadio Pedro Bidegain, more often known as El Nuevo Gasómetro, opened in December 1993.

Beşiktaş 3-2 Fenerbahçe (BJK İnönü Stadium, March 2013)

Besiktas fans cheer on their team in a derby against Fenerbahce in February 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2012/13 season was the last for Beşiktaş at their BJK İnönü Stadium, which had previously been home for Istanbul rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

And the last two big derbies at the ground proved to be entertaining encounters, with a 3-3 draw between Beşiktaş and Galatasaray in August 2012 and a 3-2 win for the Black Eagles against Fenerbahçe in early March, with Olcay Şahan netting a last-minute winner.

Ajax 1-1 Feyenoord (De Meer, October 1989)

Feyenoord fans cheer on their team during a derby against Ajax in February 1984. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During an Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord at the De Meer stadium in Amsterdam in October 1989, 19 fans were injured after a hooligan threw two nail bombs into the home section. After a long delay, the match resumed and finished in a 1-1 draw.

The incident convinced Ajax that their stadium was not fit for top-flight football and work began on a new ground, which eventually opened in 1996. In the meantime, matches between Ajax and Feyenoord were played in Amsterdam's Olympic Stadium instead.

Athletic Club 1-3 Real Sociedad (San Mames, February 2013)

Athletic Club and Real Sociedad players clash during a Basque derby in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Athletic Club suffered a series of disappointing defeats in their last-ever season at the old San Mames stadium in 2012/13.

The Basque side kicked off with a 5-3 defeat to Real Betis, were beaten 4-0 by Espanyol and lost their last game 2-1 to Levante at La Catedral. In the final derby at the old ground, Athletic lost at home to Real Sociedad for the first time in over 10 years, with Antoine Griezmann, Imanol Agirretxe and Carlos Vela on target after an Ibai Gómez opener. The stadium was demolished in the summer and replaced by a new San Mames, with space for over 50,000 fans.

Galatasaray 0-1 Fenerbahçe (Ali Sami Yen Stadium, March 2010)

Galatasaray fans hold up scarves during a game against Fenerbahce at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium in February 2008. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Galatasaray grew out of their Ali Sami Yen Stadium, which had a capacity of under 25,000 in its final years, and moved into a new ground (often referred to by the same name despite sponsorships) with capacity for almost 54,000 supporters in 2011.

In the last-ever Intercontinental derby against Fenerbahçe at the old stadium in March 2010, Gala were beaten by a solitary Selçuk Şahin strike. The Istanbul giants played half of the 2010/11 season at their old ground, also losing the derby to Beşiktaş in a 2-1 defeat in November.

Sunderland 1-2 Newcastle (Roker Park, September 1996)

Martin Scott scores a penalty for Sunderland against Newcastle in the last-ever Tyne-Wear derby at Roker Park in September 1996. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sunderland hosted Newcastle United in the last-ever Tyne-Wear derby at Roker Park in September 1996, but it was not the happiest of nights for the Mackems.

The hosts took the lead thanks to a Martin Scott penalty, but lost out after second-half strikes from Peter Beardsley and Les Ferdinand. Relegated that season after finishing 18th, Sunderland started life at the Stadium of Light in the second tier.

Porto 2-0 Benfica (Estádio das Antas, September 2003)

Derlei celebrates a goal for Porto against Marseille in the Champions League in October 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Porto's 2003/04 season was a memorable one, with a second successive Portuguese title secured under José Mourinho and a Champions League triumph as well in May.

During the season, Porto also moved into their new Estádio do Dragão, although it was not used for league fixtures until February due to issues with the turf. In the last-ever Clássico against Benfica at the old Estádio das Antas, Porto won 2-0 thanks to a Derlei effort and an Argel own goal. Later in the season, Benfica beat Porto 2-1 in the final of the Taça de Portugal at the Estádio Nacional. In that same competition, Porto defeated Boavista 1-0 in the last-ever city derby at the Estádio das Antas, with Derlei scoring the only goal.

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United (Maine Road, November 2002)

Manchester City players celebrate their second goal against Manchester United in the last ever derby at Maine Road in November 2002. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City returned to the Premier League in 2002 and the Sky Blues played their final season at Maine Road as a top-flight team.

Results were mixed overall as City finished in a respectable ninth position, with the highlight a 3-1 win over rivals Manchester United in the last-ever derby at Maine Road. Shaun Goater scored twice, with Nicolás Anelka also on target.

Espanyol 2-0 Barcelona (Sarrià, February 1997)

Espanyol players celebrate a goal against Barcelona in December 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With Espanyol in deep financial problems, the Catalan club sold their Sarrià stadium to property developers and the ground, one of the venues used for the 1982 World Cup and the 1992 Olympics, was demolished in September 1997.

In the last derby played at Sarrià, Espanyol beat Barcelona 2-0, with Romanian striker Florin Răducioiu on target twice from the penalty spot.

Arsenal 1-1 Tottenham (Highbury, April 2006)

Thierry Henry celebrates after scoring a late equaliser for Arsenal against Tottenham in the last-ever North London derby at Highbury in April 2006. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For a while it looked like Arsenal might lose the last North London derby at Highbury, with the Gunners trailing to a Robbie Keane goal for Tottenham after 66 minutes.

But Thierry Henry, who never lost a game against Spurs during his time at Arsenal, popped up with a late equaliser as the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Arsenal played all of their home games in a special redcurrant shirt to mark their final season at Highbury before moving to the Emirates Stadium for the start of the 2006/07 season.

Juventus 2-0 Inter (Stadio delle Alpi, October 2005)

Pavel Nedved scores a free-kick for Juventus against Inter in October 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A David Trezeguet header and a Pavel Nedvěd free-kick gave Juventus a 2-0 win over Inter in the last-ever Derby d'Italia at the Stadio delle Alpi in October 2005.

Juve went on to finish first in Serie A, but were demoted due to the Calciopoli scandal and forced to compete in Serie B the following season. The Bianconeri played in Turin's Stadio Olimpico from September 2006 until moving into the newly built Juventus Stadium in 2011.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool (Goodison Park, February 2025)

James Tarkowski celebrates his late equaliser for Everton against Liverpool in February 2025 as Reds pair Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold look dejected. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Originally due to take place in December 2024, the last-ever Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park was rescheduled due to severe weather conditions.

Eventually played in February 2025, the match looked to be going Liverpool's way after goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Mohamed Salah swung things in the Reds' favour following an opener from Everton's Beto. But James Tarkowski fired in a late leveller deep in added time to seal a dramatic draw and send the home fans into raptures in a thrilling finale in Goodison's last-ever derby. Abdoulaye Doucouré, Curtis Jones and Liverpool manager Arne Slot were all sent off after the final whistle.

Atlético Madrid 2-1 Real Madrid (Vicente Calderón, May 2017)

Atletico Madrid players celebrate their first goal in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trailing 3-0 from the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against city rivals Real Madrid in May 2017, Atlético Madrid flew out of the blocks in the second match and went two goals up inside 16 minutes thanks to a Saúl Níguez effort and an Antoine Griezmann penalty.

Isco's goal late in the first half knocked the stuffing out of Atleti, but the Rojiblancos held on for a 2-1 win in the last-ever derby at the Vicente Calderón. Back in November, Diego Simeone's side had lost 3-0 to Madrid in the last-ever La Liga derby at the Calderón, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick for Los Blancos.

Tottenham 2-0 Arsenal (White Hart Lane, April 2017)

Dele Alli celebrates after scoring for Tottenham against Arsenal in the last-ever North London derby at White Hart Lane in April 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham turned White Hart Lane into a fortress in their last-ever season at the old ground, winning 17 and drawing two of their 19 Premier League games in the 2016/17 campaign.

The final North London derby at White Hart Lane took place in April 2017 and Spurs won it 2-0 thanks to a Dele Alli goal and a Harry Kane penalty in the space of three second-half minutes. Mauricio Pochettino's side went on to finish second in the Premier League behind Chelsea.

Bayern Munich 5-0 Borussia Dortmund (Olympiastadion, February 2005)

The scoreboard at Munich's Olympiastadion shows a 5-0 win for Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund in February 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although it's not technically a derby, Bayern Munich against Borussia Dortmund is an important rivalry and the teams' last meeting at the old Olympiastadion in Munich will live long in the memory of those present.

Bayern ran out 5-0 winners thanks to a hat-trick from Roy Makaay and one each for Hasan Salihamidžić and Claudio Pizarro. The previous season saw the final Munich derbies take place at the same stadium, with Bayern beating 1860 1-0 in both fixtures. At the end of the season, 1860 Munich were relegated. Bayern and 1860 shared the Allianz Arena between 2005 and 2017, when the latter dropped down to Germany's third tier.