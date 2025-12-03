Liverpool interested in signing Everton star following career revival: report
Liverpool are reportedly interested in securing the signature of one of Everton's standout players this season
Liverpool's rivalry with Everton is as fierce and deep-seated as they come in English football.
The two clubs, who until this year were separated by the short distance across Stanley Park, are two of the Premier League's best-supported teams.
Neither has been relegated from English football's top flight since the Premier League's 1992 inauguration while more recently both clubs have undergone stadium moves or redevelopment.
Everton attacker 'wanted' by three Premier League clubs - including Liverpool
Due to the two teams' local rivalry, though, few players have ever been transferred between the clubs.
In 2000, Nick Barmby completed a highly-controversial move from Everton to Liverpool, becoming the first player to 'cross the park' in over 40 years.
Two years later, Portuguese defender Abel Xavier made the same switch.
Now, according to French outlet FootMercato, one Everton player is being linked with a similar move after resurrecting his top flight career.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Liverpool have reportedly enquired about the availability of Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye, who joined the Toffees from Olympique Marseille back in 2024.
This term, Ndiaye has been one of David Moyes' best players, playing primarily off the left-wing, starting each of the team's 13 league fixtures.
FootMercato claim: "Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool have made inquiries about signing the former AS Dakar Sacre-Coeur player.
"Needing to bring in a new striker in the coming months, these three clubs are interested in recruiting the former Marseille player, who is high on their shortlist."
Ndiaye has scored 15 goals in 52 outings for Everton, and is much-improved compared to his time at Stade Velodrome where he managed only four goals in 46 games.
English football appears to suit the 25-year-old, who also excelled at Sheffield United prior to his Marseille switch.
Get premium Everton tickets HERE with Seat Unique!
Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock features a state-of-the-art Premium Experience. The packages, available for the 2025/26 season, will offer prime pitch views and easy movement between seats and lounges, ensuring a top-tier, seamless, and luxurious matchday environment consistent with the club's ‘Nothing but the best’ motto.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.