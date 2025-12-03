Liverpool interested in signing Everton star following career revival: report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in securing the signature of one of Everton's standout players this season

Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton vs Brighton Sunday 24 August 2025
Hill Dickinson Stadium, Everton vs Brighton Sunday 24 August 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's rivalry with Everton is as fierce and deep-seated as they come in English football.

The two clubs, who until this year were separated by the short distance across Stanley Park, are two of the Premier League's best-supported teams.

Everton attacker 'wanted' by three Premier League clubs - including Liverpool

Everton boss David Moyes

Everton boss David Moyes will be reluctant to lose one of his top performers, especially to a local rival (Image credit: Getty Images)

Due to the two teams' local rivalry, though, few players have ever been transferred between the clubs.

In 2000, Nick Barmby completed a highly-controversial move from Everton to Liverpool, becoming the first player to 'cross the park' in over 40 years.

Nick Barmby celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Olympiacos in the UEFA Cup, December 2000

Nick Barmby 'crossed the park' to sign for Liverpool in 2000 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two years later, Portuguese defender Abel Xavier made the same switch.

Now, according to French outlet FootMercato, one Everton player is being linked with a similar move after resurrecting his top flight career.

Liverpool have reportedly enquired about the availability of Senegalese forward Iliman Ndiaye, who joined the Toffees from Olympique Marseille back in 2024.

This term, Ndiaye has been one of David Moyes' best players, playing primarily off the left-wing, starting each of the team's 13 league fixtures.

FootMercato claim: "Manchester City, Tottenham, and Liverpool have made inquiries about signing the former AS Dakar Sacre-Coeur player.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 5: Iliman Ndiaye of Everton celebrates their late winner during the Premier League match between Everton and Crystal Palace at Hill Dickinson Stadium on October 5, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Everton forward Iliman Ndiaye is a wanted man (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Needing to bring in a new striker in the coming months, these three clubs are interested in recruiting the former Marseille player, who is high on their shortlist."

Ndiaye has scored 15 goals in 52 outings for Everton, and is much-improved compared to his time at Stade Velodrome where he managed only four goals in 46 games.

English football appears to suit the 25-year-old, who also excelled at Sheffield United prior to his Marseille switch.

