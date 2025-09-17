Liverpool forward pushing for January exit, following public snub: report
Liverpool smashed their transfer record on Alexander Isak - and it may have a knock-on effect with one star wanting to leave
Liverpool are facing the prospect of losing a star in the January transfer window.
The Reds are the only club in the Premier League with a 100 per cent start, having won all four of their opening fixtures, despite not quite being at their best just yet.
But with Liverpool manager Arne Slot having plenty of depth in his side after a busy transfer window, there may be selection decisions in the games ahead.
Liverpool have six forwards vying for minutes, with one looking to the exit door following public snub
After breaking their transfer record twice over the summer and signing two new forwards, the Reds are now well-stocked in attack, following the tragic death of Diogo Jota and the sale of Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich.
Alexander Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – has come in to start at centre-forward, with Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike competing for the left-wing spot; Mohamed Salah is a sure starter on the right, while teenage talent Rio Ngumoha and fringe player Federico Chiesa complete the options for Slot's frontline.
But with such competitions, one of Slot's options could be concerned about his place in the pecking order.
Speaking on The Inside Track podcast, transfer expert Pete O'Rourke claims that Chiesa is being monitored by clubs as an option in January – and with the 27-year-old left out of the Merseysiders' Champions League squad, he may look to move on to secure a place in Italy's World Cup squad (assuming the Azzurri qualify).
“Let’s see what happens to him now the Alexander Isak deal has gone through – that’s another striking option for Arne Slot,” O'Rourke claimed, asking, “Will that push Chiesa even further down the pecking order? You would imagine it would do.”
FourFourTwo understands that despite limited appearances in his Anfield career thus far, there are no plans for the Reds to let go of the Italian – especially given that Salah will be missing over the winter during the Africa Cup of Nations, as he looks to win a first international title with his native Egypt.
O'Rourke added that Chiesa was “quite happy with his role” as a bit-part attacker, and given that there was interest in his services in the summer, it remains most likely that he remains at Anfield until the summer at least.
Chiesa is worth €14 million, according to Transfermarkt. Liverpool are in Champions League action against Atletico Madrid tonight.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
