Former Wits midfielder Nange begins training with Kaizer Chiefs

Phathutshedzo Nange has started training with Kaizer Chiefs in the hopes of earning a contract should their transfer ban appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport prove successful, according to reports.

The 28-year-old could become one of Amakhosi's new signings should the club win their appeal against the two-window transfer ban, with the club currently awaiting a decision from CAS.

According to a report from Goal.com the former Wits man was present at Kaizer Chiefs' training sessions on Tuesday.

The report states that a source within the club confirmed that the midfielder only arrived on Tuesday and was part of Gavin Hunt's morning session.

"There was no Nange or any new player at training yesterday but I can confirm that he was there today and actually trained with the team," the source reportedly said.

Nange is the second former Wits player to begin training at Naturena with defender Sfiso Hlanti already training with the Soweto giants with the view of acquiring his services should their transfer ban appeal be successful.

Both players worked with new Chiefs coach Hunt at Wits and he is seemingly keen to bring them on board at his new home.

Should Nange sign for Chiefs he will bring in much reinforcement in the middle of the park following George Maluleka’s departure to Mamelodi Sundowns.