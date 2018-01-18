10 players whose reputations were ruined after moving to England

Dutch international had previously impressed at European giants Ajax and Milan, and looked to be a shrewd bit of business when he arrived in West London in September 2000. But after Claudio Ranieri replaced Gianluca Vialli as Chelsea manager, Bogarde fell out of favour – and didn't play a single league game in the last three seasons of his four-year contract.

In a 2015 interview with the Guardian, Bogarde stated that Chelsea’s hardline approach stopped him from joining another club on loan. “A club could not pay my whole salary, they could maybe pay 70%,” he said. “They asked Chelsea to pay the other 30%, and they said: ‘No. If you want to take him it’s going to be 100% or nothing.’ Of course [I would have taken that cut]. For a player, for me, it’s terrible not to play. Yet I had to return for training.”

Instead, the defender pocketed his £40,000-per-week salary and barely played. When his four-year deal eventually expired, Bogarde promptly retired.