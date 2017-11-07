11 of the best football apps you NEED in your life

If you’re a fan of the Bundesliga, the league’s official app (which includes the 2.Bundesliga) is a must-download. Not only does it look lovely, it’s also filled with essential stats for the season on every player, and the latest news from the clubs you care about.

There’s some terrific video content too – and the option to get all of this stuff via push notifications. Probably not best for Bayern Munich goals, though, unless you like regular disturbances.