11 players with the worst tattoos in football

Awful tattoos in football used to be the realm of the supporter: remember that Manchester City fan getting a tattoo of Brazilian playmaker Kaka, who then signed for Real Madrid? But in recent times, players with more money and time than sense and wise friends have been getting the needle, becoming the canvas for terrible ‘artwork’.

These beauties are among the worst you’re likely to see. From face tattoos that look like they were done by Slasher off D Wing, to homages to players’ girlfriends that leave a lot to be desired, we take a look at some of football’s most baffling skin graffiti.