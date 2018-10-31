The 12 teams we can’t wait to be in Football Manager 2019

Despite being the only Premier League champions to be relegated to the third tier of English football, Blackburn have hit a purple patch recently – and now it’s up to you to get them back to the top tier. The likes of Bradley Dack and Danny Graham should help you storm up the Championship table before your opposition has known what’s hit it, and you’ve got a potential fortress in Ewood Park that could humble all but the biggest of teams.

The anoraks among you can aim for some seriously impressive long-term records: Blackburn, if you get promoted, could be the first Premier League team to win the title more than two decades after winning their first.