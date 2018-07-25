13 strikers who've been too good for the Championship… but failed in the Premier League

Making a successful step up from the Championship to the Premier League is difficult for any player, but strikers seem to suffer the most scrutiny.

Put a hat-trick past Stephen Bywater, did you? Racked them up against Rotherham? Yeah, well, how’s your strike rate now? Welcome to the Best League in the World™, chump.

There’s still time for some of these strikers to prove people wrong. We start, though, with an England international (one cap, one goal) who played nearly a century of Premier League matches but couldn’t shake off the reputation of... well, ‘being a bit Championship’.

PA