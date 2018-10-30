15 players sacked by their clubs for disciplinary issues

Sunderland made a plethora of errors during their rapid descent to League One. Overspending, uncommitted players and a seemingly endless parade of managers were all part of the problem.

Many of those issues are being addressed in the club’s search for stability, which has seen most of the high earners leave. Papy Djilobodji became the first player to have his contract terminated for indiscipline after returning to the club late and failing a routine fitness test. Didier Ndong followed after going AWOL and refusing to report back for training with no explanation./p>

But when it comes to being let go for poor conduct, they're both in good company...