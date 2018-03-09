20 footballers whose names aren't really what you think they are

Pelé was one of the greatest footballers to ever play the game, but many people won’t even have heard of his real name: Edson Arantes do Nascimento.

He’s not the only Brazilian player who’s commonly known by a shorter epithet (‘Kaka’ is certainly less of a mouthful than Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite), and there are numerous other examples of footballers whose names aren’t really what you think they are.