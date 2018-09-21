20 Premier League stalwarts who NEVER scored

Goalscorers are the most celebrated figures in football; their records catalogued for eternity, the memories of their feats cherished forever by fans. This lot couldn’t be more different to the deadly finishers who have written their names into the history books.

Loyal servants to a man, the following 20 players were more concerned with keeping their own sheets clean than troubling the other end of the pitch.

The full list extends beyond this lot, with Djimi Traore, Andrew Taylor and Simon Francis narrowly missing the cut, but who will be crowned the least dangerous player in Premier League history? Let’s find out…