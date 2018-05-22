The 8 most undeserved promotions in football history

Leicester fans must have felt a sickly sense of déjà vu during their 1994 First Division play-off final against Derby when Tommy Johnson fired the Rams in front. The Foxes had fallen at this same hurdle two seasons running, losing to Blackburn in 1992 and Swindon the following year.

They probably should have lost this one too. Brian Little’s side eventually turned the game around and ended their Wembley hoodoo, however, thanks to a double from Steve Walsh – but not without courting controversy along the way. The Leicester equaliser should have been ruled out for a foul on Derby goalkeeper Martin Taylor, and Simon Grayson was lucky to avoid a straight red card on the hour mark.