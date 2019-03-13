Amazing away performances by British sides in Europe

Liverpool travel to Germany knowing they need to beat Bayern Munich in 90 minutes if they want to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals without the adrenaline rush of extra time and penalties.

The two sides drew 0-0 at Anfield in the first leg, meaning a precious away goal could make all the difference for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

If they’re in need of some inspiration, though, the Reds need look no further than the following impressive results obtained on the road by British clubs in Europe over the years...