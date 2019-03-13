Amazing away performances by British sides in Europe
Happy holidays
Liverpool travel to Germany knowing they need to beat Bayern Munich in 90 minutes if they want to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals without the adrenaline rush of extra time and penalties.
The two sides drew 0-0 at Anfield in the first leg, meaning a precious away goal could make all the difference for Jurgen Klopp’s men.
If they’re in need of some inspiration, though, the Reds need look no further than the following impressive results obtained on the road by British clubs in Europe over the years...
Barcelona 1-2 Liverpool (Last 16, Feb 21, 2007)
There were several contenders for this list coming out of Anfield, but we’ve gone for their 2007 triumph at the Camp Nou in what was a Rafa Benitez masterclass.
Deco opened the scoring for the hosts, only for Craig Bellamy and John Arne Riise to strike either side of the break while Alvaro Arbeloa shackled Lionel Messi.
The two Reds scorers were involved in an infamous golf club-related hotel bust-up in the build-up, so Bellamy typically responded with a practice swing celebration for his goal, before teeing up the Norwegian for a winner.
Juventus 2-3 Manchester United (Semi-final, Apr 21, 1999)
Juventus were big favourites to reach the final after securing a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, and looked to have justified that tag when Pippo Inzaghi struck twice within the first 11 minutes of the second leg in Turin.
However, United superbly fought back with Roy Keane pulling one back and Dwight Yorke equalising before the half-time whistle had blown.
The Red Devils just needed to hold on for the final 45 minutes to progress on away goals, but Andy Cole completed a remarkable come back to score late on and send his side to their first Champions League final in 31 years.
Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal (Last 16, Feb 21, 2006)
Although this admittedly wasn’t the greatest Real Madrid side ever seen, the result serves as a reminder that there was a time when Arsenal possessed the grit to get big results in Europe.
The Gunners were missing key players like Robert Pires and Patrick Vieira, but they didn’t let it show.
Thierry Henry’s superb solo goal broke the deadlock after 47 minutes and Arsene Wenger’s men saw the result through before battling to the final past Juventus and Villarreal, and ultimately falling just short against Barcelona in the final.
Barcelona 2-2 Chelsea (Semi-final, April 24, 2012)
A Didier Drogba strike had given Chelsea a narrow advantage heading to the Camp Nou, but this was a Barcelona side that was considered by many as one of the greatest teams of all time.
The Blues got off to a nightmare start: they were two goals and two centre-backs down within 44 minutes, with Gary Cahill getting injured and John Terry earning a red card.
However, Ramires pulled one back just before the break to spark a remarkable comeback, as Lionel Messi missed a penalty for Barça and then Fernando Torres slotted home a glorious winner in stoppage time.
Leeds 0-1 Celtic (Semi-final, Apr 1, 1970)
The first ever European clash between two British clubs saw Jock Stein’s Celtic come up against Don Revie’s champions of England.
The Elland Road side were the favourites, but George Connelly scored for the Bhoys within just 40 seconds of the first leg to put the Scots in the driving seat.
Back in Glasgow, Celtic won 2-1 in front of 136,000 fans at Hampden Park to send them to their second European Cup final in four years.
Club Brugge 0-3 Leicester (Group Stage, Sep 14, 2016)
After a title win so implausible we’re still double-checking it actually happened, many pundits voiced concerns that Leicester might get found out in the Champions League.
Club Brugge seemed like an easy enough start for the Foxes, but Claudio Ranieri’s side had got off to an awful start in their title defence.
However, they brushed their domestic worries aside to begin their European campaign in style, with Marc Albrighton opening the scoring and Riyad Mahrez adding a brace, and their continental form took them all the way to the quarter-finals before they were knocked out by Atletico Madrid.
Milan 0-1 Tottenham (Last 16, Feb 15, 2011)
In Tottenham’s first season back at Europe’s top table for almost half a century, they had already exceeded expectations before their trip to San Siro.
Spurs had topped their group ahead of Inter, Twente and Werder Bremen, but were without Gareth Bale for their second trip of the campaign to Milan.
However, a string of saves from Heurelho Gomes kept them in it before a rapid counter-attack was finished by Peter Crouch with 10 minutes remaining.
Cologne 0-1 Nottingham Forest (Semi-final, Apr 25, 1979)
The first leg at the City Ground had provided plenty of drama, with Cologne going two goals up inside 20 minutes only for Forest to produce a superb comeback to be on the brink of taking a 3-2 lead to Germany.
However, it wasn’t to be as Cologne’s Japanese midfielder Yasuhiko Okudera scored with five minutes left to become the first Asian ever to score in the European Cup and give his side a third away goal.
Brian Clough’s side then produced the archetypal European away performance, defending resolutely and scoring the crucial winner through Ian Bowyer after 65 minutes to take them to the final at the first attempt.
Leeds 1-2 Rangers (Second round, Nov 4, 1992)
Howard Wilkinson’s title-winning Leeds side set up a tie with Scottish champions Rangers after an unprecedented reprieve against Stuttgart in the previous round.
Despite Leeds’ poor form going into the game, Elland Road was a difficult venue to travel to and the Gers were delighted to take a 2-1 victory away from Yorkshire.
Mark Hateley volleyed in the opener early on before Ally McCoist doubled their lead just before the hour mark and Eric Cantona’s strike proved to be no more than a consolation.
Anderlecht 1-4 Leeds (Second group stage, Feb 22, 2001)
Leeds just needed a draw in Belgium to secure a place in the quarter-finals, but blew Anderlecht away with a four-goal showing.
The Belgian champions were no lightweights, having topped their group ahead of Manchester United and won every home game in the competition until this point.
However, they had shipped five goals at Old Trafford and David O’Leary’s side put them to the sword again as Alan Smith struck twice and Mark Viduka and Ian Harte also got on the scoresheet in a famous win.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.