The best- and worst-case draws for every British club in Europe
Let the games begin...
We all know what to expect from a UEFA draw ceremony by now, with excruciating banter and drawn-out introductions being the order of the day.
That won’t stop hordes of fans from watching this week, though, as they discover which continental trips await their team in the group stages of the Champions League and Europa League.
We’ve taken a closer look at the situation for the nine potential British representatives across the two competitions to determine the best- and worst-case scenarios as things stand – starting with the Champions League...
Pot 1: Manchester City
Pep Guardiola’s side will dodge most of the big guns as the English champions line up in Pot 1 alongside the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
However, there are a number of teams to avoid in Pot 2 including Borussia Dortmund, Napoli and last season’s semi-finalists Roma, while Monaco and Schalke could prove tricky Pot 3 opponents and Inter or Galatasaray would be an unwelcome Pot 4 pick.
A path to the knockout stages would appear clearest with testing but winnable ties against Porto, CSKA and AEK Athens.
Best draw: Porto, CSKA Moscow, AEK Athens
Worst draw: Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Inter
Pot 2: Manchester United and Tottenham
Manchester United and Spurs risk being drawn against one of the tournament favourites, so Russian champions Lokomotiv Moscow are undoubtedly being the team to hope for from Pot 1.
If they succeed in drawing the Russians, CSKA would be ruled out as a potential Pot 3 foes, so Ajax could be the next-best option. A trip to Swiss side Young Boys in Pot 4 would appear to be more welcome than those to Italy or Turkey.
Best-case scenario: Lokomotiv Moscow, Ajax, Young Boys
Worst-case scenario: Barcelona, Monaco, Inter
Pot 3: Liverpool
Despite making it to the final last season, Liverpool's UEFA coefficient isn't good enough for anything more than Pot 3 this season after Benfica's convincing 5-2 aggregate play-off win over Greek side PAOK.
Things could turn out just fine for the Reds if they can avoid the big guns in Pot 1, but they'll do well to avoid the likes of Dortmund, Napoli and Roma in Pot 2.
Best-case scenario (Pot 3): Lokomotiv Moscow, Porto, AEK Athens
Worst-case scenario (Pot 3): Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Inter
As for the Europa League...
There are plenty of things still up in the air ahead of Friday’s Europa League group stage draw, with three of the five British teams still having to face crucial play-off second legs on Thursday.
FourFourTwo being eternal optimists, we're willing to look ahead to how things will pan out for the quintet once qualification has been guaranteed after sterling performances from Rangers, Celtic and Burnley.
Chelsea and Arsenal’s names are already sitting snugly in the hat, but they too could face a treacherous path ahead if fate is not on their side in Monaco…
Pot 1: Chelsea and Arsenal
The Premier League duo are in Pot 1 for Friday’s draw, with the four Europa League pools being decided based on club coefficient rankings from the last five seasons. Lazio, Milan, Sporting CP and Marseille are among the potential dangers in Pot 2, while Fenerbahce, Spartak Moscow and Real Betis would provide a tough challenge from Pot 3.
Although the bottom pot looks relatively harmless for the most part, Steven Gerrard’s Rangers will be there if they qualify and a trip to Ibrox could provide the trickiest challenge going in Pot 4.
Best draw: Genk, FC Zurich, Spartak Trnava
Worst draw: Lazio, Fenerbahce, Rangers
Pot 2: Celtic
This isn’t where the Bhoys had hoped to be this season after two Champions League campaigns in the last two years, but as a potential Pot 2 side the Scottish champions stand every chance of getting a decent draw if they see off the challenge of Suduva at Parkhead.
Brendan Rodgers’ side hammered Anderlecht 3-0 in Belgium last season, so they could be the ideal top seed opponent if they’re placed in Pot 1. However, there’s a chance of drawing Sevilla, who've won the competition three times in the last five years, as well as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and Ligue 1's Rennes, who finished fifth last season.
Best draw: Anderlecht, FC Zurich, Spartak Trnava
Worst draw: Sevilla, RB Leipzig, Rennes
Pot 3: Burnley
Burnley have a big task ahead of them in their second leg against Olympiakos this week, but if they succeed in overturning a 3-1 first leg defeat at Turf Moor they’ll have a debut appearance in the group stage to show for it.
Glamour trips to Sevilla and Milan would excite fans but wouldn't be the kind on the Clarets, while Celtic and Rangers would also be among their potential Pot 2 and 4 opponents were all three of the British sides to get through on Thursday night.
Best draw: Dynamo Kiev, Genk, Spartak Trnava
Worst draw: Sevilla, Milan, Rangers
Pot 4: Rangers
Rangers’ low coefficient will see them go into Pot 4 if they qualify, where they could face a daunting draw. Sevilla, Chelsea and Arsenal are among potential Pot 1 opponents, while Serie A giants Milan in Pot 2 and Fenerbahce in Pot 3 could make for nightmare trips.
A kinder outcome is possible for Stevie G’s side, though, with the possibility of Anderlecht, Ludogorets Razgrad and PAOK featuring in Pot 1, while Russians Krasnodar and Ukrainian outfit Vorskla Poltava could be bumped up to Pots 2 and 3 if other results go their way.
Best draw: Anderlecht, Krasnodar, Vorskla Poltava
Worst draw: Sevilla, Milan, Fenerbahce
