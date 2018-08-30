The best- and worst-case draws for every British club in Europe

We all know what to expect from a UEFA draw ceremony by now, with excruciating banter and drawn-out introductions being the order of the day.

That won’t stop hordes of fans from watching this week, though, as they discover which continental trips await their team in the group stages of the Champions League and Europa League.

We’ve taken a closer look at the situation for the nine potential British representatives across the two competitions to determine the best- and worst-case scenarios as things stand – starting with the Champions League...