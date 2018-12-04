The greatest seasons by promoted Premier League players

Wolves's Ruben Neves was always expected to stet up to the top flight with ease, having strolled the Championship in 2017/18. So far the Portuguese has done just that, and is already being talked up as a long-term target for Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

If he can continue to make the same impact as the following 10 players, he shan't be sticking around in the West Midlands for too much longer...