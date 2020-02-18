The most incredible British underdog shocks in Europe

Although Alan Gilzean scored a hat-trick in the Dark Blues’ 8-5 aggregate victory, the real hero was goalkeeper Bert Slater, who’d joined Bob Shankly’s Dundee from brother Bill’s Liverpool. Despite having 10 West German internationals Cologne lost 8-1, bewildered by Dundee’s slick passing and movement. Keeper Fritz Ewert was knocked out in an early collision and, in a time before substitutes, replaced in goal by right-back Toni Regh.

In Cologne, revenge was brutal. Slater was kicked in the head, but when German medics tried to usher him into an ambulance, he jumped off the stretcher and ran into the dressing room, his noggin bleeding all of the way. Inside-right Andy Penman then went in goal, and a heavily-bandaged Slater returned to play on the right wing – until Cologne pulled a few goals back, whereupon he went back in goal.

Amid the madness – Dundee had police dogs as protection from furious fans – the victory was no fluke: they beat Sporting and Anderlecht to reach the semis, only losing to eventual winners Milan.