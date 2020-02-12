Premier League table – by expected goals: why everything you thought about this season is wrong

The table lies. Obviously the literal points tally is true enough, but, contrary to popular belief, the table does lie – about how good or bad each team really is. Also, Santa isn’t real. Sorry.

Using xG and xGA, which analyses the scoring chances a team allows their opponents, it’s possible to work out "expected points", or xPts. At FFT we quite like Understat, who have created a league table to reflect what we’ve all seen on the pitch, and not just the goal tallies at full-time.

So how does it look?