Ranked! The 10 best Premier League signings of 2018/19
By Huw Davies
Instant impact
Before we get started, some honourable mentions. Jorginho has made less of an impact than he could’ve at Chelsea in defence and attack, while Josh Murphy, Jean Michael Seri and Joao Moutinho of newly-promoted Cardiff, Fulham and Wolves deserve a pat on the back.
Some goalkeepers have impressed too, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alisson and Bernd Leno(’s feet) adjusting well to their new surroundings; older heads Lukasz Fabianski and Ben Foster have done well at West Ham and Watford respectively following their relegations last term.
The remaining players to make it into our countdown are a mixture of big names living up to the hype and lesser lights exceeding expectations...
10. Bernard (Everton)
Everton’s summer business has been a triumph, with Kurt Zouma doing well on loan and 5ft 5in winger Bernard adjusting easily to the Premier League.
The vertically-challenged wide man has become a fan favourite at Goodison, combining neat footwork with a good engine and particularly impressing in his first league start, a 2-1 win over Leicester.
“We weren’t sure what Bernard would offer, but he has shown he’s just the type of player we need,” said Toffees great Leon Osman. The Brazilian has linked up so well with Lucas Digne on the left flank – another contender for this list – that the man who was supposed to be occupying that position has been shifted to the middle. More on him soon.
9. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth)
Lerma was always likely to make his presence felt after earning 16 yellow cards in 25 La Liga games last season, but the question was whether Bournemouth’s £25m club record signing could make a smooth transition to the English game.
The answer was yes. The former Levante man’s dogged midfield performances have given his team-mates more licence to get forward and he appears to know where the line is.
The Colombian has admittedly been booked four times in nine appearances, and made more fouls than tackles, but with 73 yellow cards and just three reds in his career he’s shown to be a fast Lerma. Sincere apologies.
8. Felipe Anderson (West Ham)
West Ham fans have so far seen what supporters of Lazio had told them to expect: Anderson is frustratingly inconsistent, but when he’s on his game, he’s hard to stop.
The Brazilian’s peak performances have been as good as anyone’s in the Premier League, particularly against Manchester United and Burnley, and then he scored a superb and unlikely half-volley past seven Huddersfield players at the weekend.
The Hammers wanted to make a statement by splashing out £36m (rising to £46m) on the winger, and so far he’s helping them do just that.
7. Jonny (Wolves)
Forget Moutinho and Neves, who come with Jorge Mendes being a close pal – Wolves have made some other superb signings that have gone under the radar.
Jonny Castro Otto, sent on loan to Molineux from Atletico Madrid as soon as the Spaniards had signed him from Celta Vigo, is one such example. After watching him fly down the left flank this season, we can hardly remember why we were puzzled by the summer decision to sell Barry Douglas.
Although Jonny doesn’t possess the Scot's set-piece expertise, he’s overtaken him in open play and earned a maiden Spain cap in October as a result. Still just 24, he already has more than 200 senior appearances thanks to his time at Celta.
6. Issa Diop (West Ham)
West Ham’s new-look defensive partnership of Fabian Balbuena (in his first season in European football) and 21-year-old Diop looked to have the potential for problems – but has already begun to look solid.
Diop missed his side’s first two games, when they were defensively abject, and Manuel Pellegrini’s side have improved since he ousted Angelo Ogbonna to display a combination of technique, physicality and mental strength.
The Frenchman had already clocked up 75 Ligue 1 games by the time he arrived in London, but his ability on and off the ball has come as sweet relief to supporters used to a diet of James Collins, Winston Reid and Jose Fonte.
5. David Brooks (Bournemouth)
It defies all logic that Brooks is already so at home in the top flight. Not just because of his slight build or boyish features, but because he arrived with just nine Football League starts to his name – a number he’s already surpassed in the Premier League.
It should have taken more time, but Wales and Bournemouth knew that aged 21, the 5ft 8in playmaker had what it takes and he’s now become crucial for club and country.
The former Sheffield United talent has demonstrated vision and ambition on the wing and behind the striker, although he’s yet to truly make the latter role his own.
4. James Maddison (Leicester)
Since being unfazed by a debut at Old Trafford, Maddison has dictated games from the very start of his debut Premier League season.
Spending £20m on a Championship midfielder was a risky move by Leicester, but they were convinced that the 21-year-old could make an immediate impact rather than merely being a hope for the future.
Maddison’s goals and assists earned Norwich 26 points last season and he’s taken that form into the Premier League, contributing directly to five goals in his first seven games and being rewarded with an England call-up after creating more chances than any of his compatriots this season.
3. Lucas Torreira (Arsenal)
It was strange to see Unai Emery wait so long to give Torreira his first Premier League start, but the early signs suggest he benefited from coming off the bench for the first five games of the season.
The Uruguayan was eased into the cut-and-thrust of the English game – a smart move considering his defensive strength lies in interceptions and reading the game, rather than flying into challenges.
The 22-year-old is already improving Arsenal’s transitions, rarely loses the ball and quickly moves it forward. His pass success rate of 89.5% is one of the best in the league, and he is being fouled more than any other midfielder. Torreira looks like he could be the real deal.
2. Rui Patricio (Wolves)
Patricio has emerged as one of the division’s finest keepers this season. Only the current top four have conceded fewer goals than Wolves, while Patricio is the only shot-stopper in the top five for save percentage (76%) who isn’t at a top-five side.
Superb stops to deny Raheem Sterling against Manchester City and Fred against United stick in the mind, and the Portuguese has performed similarly memorable heroics in matches against Crystal Palace and West Ham to earn Wolves points this term.
The £15.8m Wolves agreed to pay Sporting for the 30-year-old looks like the bargain of the season already.
1. Richarlison (Everton)
Richarlison’s £40m transfer fee was met with scoffs in the summer after a goalless second half to last season for the Brazilian. However, his form before then at Watford had showed signs of the 21-year-old’s enormous potential – which is now being realised at Goodison.
Former Watford boss Marco Silva has turned Richarlison into a striker for the Toffees, an experiment that has yielded six goals in 10 games from a total xG of just 3.4.
The next challenge is to keep that form up for a full season, but you wouldn’t bet against him at this rate.
