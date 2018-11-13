Ranked! The 10 best Premier League signings of 2018/19

Before we get started, some honourable mentions. Jorginho has made less of an impact than he could’ve at Chelsea in defence and attack, while Josh Murphy, Jean Michael Seri and Joao Moutinho of newly-promoted Cardiff, Fulham and Wolves deserve a pat on the back.

Some goalkeepers have impressed too, with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Alisson and Bernd Leno(’s feet) adjusting well to their new surroundings; older heads Lukasz Fabianski and Ben Foster have done well at West Ham and Watford respectively following their relegations last term.

The remaining players to make it into our countdown are a mixture of big names living up to the hype and lesser lights exceeding expectations...