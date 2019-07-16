Ranked! The best 25 kits of 2019/20
Top of the tops
Pre-season tours are underway and the new season is just around the corner, bringing with it new signings, new misguided optimism – and shiny new things to gaze at.
Feast your eyes on these belters: the finest threads available for the 2019/20 season, according to... well, us. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that, but if you don’t agree with our No.1 choice then please seek optical assistance...
25. Hearts home
Hearts are always reliable for an easy-on-the-eye kit, and they’ve delivered the goods again this summer. Umbro describe it as a “shattered diamond design”... whatever that means. All we know is that it looks gorgeous.
Plus, the Jambos have decided to use the sponsor space to promote Save the Children again, which is a lovely touch.
24. Eintracht Frankfurt home
This striking design features the club’s three colours – red, black and white – in vertical stripes down the body.
‘Eintracht’ will be printed on the back alongside player names, while the black sleeves and red collar finish off a memorable kit.
23. PSG home
Nike have reworked the classic PSG design this summer to good effect – this kit is eye-catching and stylish.
The red and white stripe down the middle is back after the questionable decision to ditch it last term – but whether Neymar will actually be running around in one next month is another question.
22. Athletic Club away
Khaki is a bold choice on a football kit, but New Balance have made it work in style for Bilbao this year.
The red on the sleeves and collar works well, the gold lettering is a great addition and the design on the front is a nice nod to the club’s Basque heritage.
21. Schalke home
Umbro have had a good summer and their Schalke offering kept the good form going.
The traditional royal blue colour is striking, while the sleeves feature a subtle but stylish design and the club motto ‘Wer leben dich’ (‘We Live You’) is written on the back of the collar.
20. Marseille home
Puma revealed this neat, minimalist effort before the end of last season, featuring a clean pinstriped design.
If you look closely, you’ll notice that those pinstripes are actually formed from the lettering ‘Olympique de Marseille’. It’s a classic effort – just a shame that the promotional material features Mario Balotelli, who has since left at the end of his contract. Oops.
19. Rangers home
This classic-looking effort from Rangers has been well received by the Ibrox faithful.
Plus, in order to endear themselves further to the fans, kit maker Hummel have included the lyrics to club anthem ‘Follow Follow’.
18. Liverpool home
New Balance don’t make kits for many teams, but they should consider making more if Liverpool are anything to go by. The great thing for Reds fans is that their kit manages to evolve for the better each year, which is a rarity.
This year's effort ditches the collar and reintroduces their yellow trim of two seasons ago. It’s clean, elegant and the goalkeeper kit is just downright sexy. Or maybe that's just Alisson...
17. Lyon away
Lyon fans will be looking forward to their away trips next season thanks to this superb shirt.
The dark blue and black stripes are complemented by the white and red details on the collar and sleeves to create one of Ligue 1’s best kits for 2019/20.
16. Borussia Dortmund home
Dortmund celebrate their 110th anniversary this year with a sleek and classic black-and-yellow effort.
The inside of the top also features the text (in German, obviously): "110 years – yesterday – today – tomorrow – forever – Borussia Dortmund)."
15. Sampdoria home
A new Sampdoria home kit is always one of the most highly-awaited offerings of the summer, and they have produced another belter this time round.
Iconic, stylish, modern – Samp rarely get it wrong.
14. Derby home
More training top than home kit? Maybe, but it still looks good.
The sponsor, crucially, goes well with the rest of the design, which manages to keep things simple without being dull. We also like the striped sleeves.
13. Middlesbrough away
Middlesbrough have done a fine job with a white template, using a navy and red band that looks better than the navy-only version from two years ago.
The red splash on the neck and colourful cuffs are further features that make this a slick kit.
12. Crystal Palace away
Palace know a thing or two about producing good away kits and this season is no different.
This time round, the red and blue stripe is central rather than diagonal, while the bold black pattern and colours on the shoulders make it even more stylish and unique.
11. Coventry home
Long-suffering Coventry fans will need more than a nice kit to be appeased, but this 1980s throwback effort is great.
The gradient design is more interesting than plain sky blue, and it also makes the retro club crest stand out.
10. Lille home
This shouldn’t work. But we reckon that New Balance and Lille have pulled off this bold new design.
Apparently inspired by the “raw and creative energy visible across Lille’s street art”, they also made the right choice in limiting the graphic design just to the top half.
9. Atalanta home
Atalanta have a Champions League campaign to look forward to next season and, thanks to Joma, they’re going to look the part when they step out in European football’s top competition for the very first time.
The stripes are just right and the collar looks smart without trying too hard. Just a shame that the promotional material looks about 15 years old…
8. Roma home
Roma’s traditional home colours make it a tough job to produce a stinker of a kit, but Nike still deserve a pat on the back for appreciating that less is more.
The lightning bold sleeves and collar are a stand-out feature, but otherwise this is a pleasingly simple and sharp jersey.
7. Real Madrid home
Gareth Bale has made a credible bid here for the Unhappiest Man in a Photo award 2019.
Still, at least he looks good in Real Madrid’s dazzling new home kit, which manages to get the balance between white and gold just right. It’s just a shame that this might be the only time he gets to pull it on.
6. Go Ahead Eagles away
Go Ahead Eagles? How about Go Ahead And Take My Money?
Yeah?
5. Leicester away
Pink has rarely been seen in the English top flight since Everton got it horribly wrong back in 2010/11. The Foxes have produced a game-changer this season though, with a kit that’s more gorgeous than garish.
Black stripes and lettering were a sensible choice, while the shoulder stripes also look good.
4. Arsenal home
With no big signings in sight, a restricted transfer kitty and a captain so desperate to leave he’s turned down an all-expenses-paid trip to the US, things aren’t all bright and bubbly in camp Arsenal.
But even if the banter era isn’t over yet, they have at least stood out as one of the best in the business when it comes to fashion.
This home kit is simply marvellous – we’re looking forward to seeing Shkodran Mustafi covering his face with it after conceding a penalty in the opening game of the season.
3. West Ham away
West Ham have done a fine job of using their classic claret and blue colours with this beauty of an away kit.
The striped collar and sleeves are a delight and the crest and Umbro badge blend in nicely with the rest of the design.
2. Ajax home
The hardened cynics at FourFourTwo towers didn’t believe in love at first sight – that was, until we saw this. Adidas and Ajax put their heads together to produce a stunning kit for 2019/20.
It’s smart, clean and modern, all without wandering too far from the traditional design. We’ll take the lot.
1. Inter Milan away
What’s your jaw doing down there on the floor?
We’ll let you off, because it’s the only realistic reaction to this superb work of art. The mint colour is complemented by black and gold details; Inter’s away top will be the best in Europe next season.
