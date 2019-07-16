Ranked! The best 25 kits of 2019/20

Pre-season tours are underway and the new season is just around the corner, bringing with it new signings, new misguided optimism – and shiny new things to gaze at.

Feast your eyes on these belters: the finest threads available for the 2019/20 season, according to... well, us. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all that, but if you don’t agree with our No.1 choice then please seek optical assistance...