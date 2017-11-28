Revealed! The 20 dirtiest players in Premier League history

We’re forever hearing managers defend their guilty charges with the line “he’s not that type of player”, but such a defence can only be used so many times. Indeed, throughout Premier League history there have been a number of footballers whose penchant for a card or six have gone before them – including those featured in this slideshow.

Using data from dirtyplayers.co.uk, who award 25 points for a sending-off and five points for a booking, we can reveal the 20 dirtiest players to have played in England’s top flight since 1992. (Figures correct as of Monday 27 November 2017.)