Who'd be in a combined Arsenal and Tottenham team?

Arsenal fans have had a firm grip on the north London bragging rights in the last few decades. Not only have the Gunners won six league titles since Spurs' most recent triumph in 1961, they recently went on an unbroken 21-year run of finishing above their local rivals.

That sequence ended last term, though, when Mauricio Pochettino's men finished 11 points clear of their fiercest adversaries. But which team can lay claim to the most representatives in our combined XI?