Gareth Bale News and Features

Date of birth: July 16, 1989

Instagram: @garethbale11

Club(s): Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid

Country: Wales

Signing fee: £85million

Made his first-team debut with Southampton at the age of 16 before his move to Tottenham in 2007, scoring on his second appearance. After six years in north London, where he netted 56 goals in 203 matches, he moved for a then-world record fee to Real Madrid and has won La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and lifted the Champions League four times. Moved back to Tottenham on loan in the summer of 2020 to play more games, after falling out of favour with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Is Wales’ all-time leading goalscorer and helped them reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016.