Gareth Bale News and Features
Date of birth: July 16, 1989
Instagram: @garethbale11
Club(s): Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid
Country: Wales
Signing fee: £85million
Made his first-team debut with Southampton at the age of 16 before his move to Tottenham in 2007, scoring on his second appearance. After six years in north London, where he netted 56 goals in 203 matches, he moved for a then-world record fee to Real Madrid and has won La Liga, the Copa Del Rey and lifted the Champions League four times. Moved back to Tottenham on loan in the summer of 2020 to play more games, after falling out of favour with Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane. Is Wales’ all-time leading goalscorer and helped them reach the semi-finals at Euro 2016.
Latest about Gareth Bale
Tottenham transfer news: Real Madrid hopeful about offloading Gareth Bale permanently
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Spanish giants want to get the Wales international off the books as soon as possible
Jose Mourinho admits Gareth Bale's future is not in Tottenham's hands
By FourFourTwo Staff
The Portuguese believes questions about a permanent deal should be directed to Real Madrid
Tottenham transfer news: Gareth Bale wants Real Madrid to honour final year of contract
By FourFourTwo Staff
Spurs are reportedly keen to extend the Welshman's loan deal by another 12 months
