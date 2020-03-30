Harry Kane News and Features
Date of birth: July 28, 1993
Instagram: @harrykane
Club(s): Tottenham
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Ever since bursting onto the scene in 2013, he has been a goal machine for club and country. Coming through the ranks at Tottenham, he is already their record goalscorer in the Premier League era, winning two Golden Boots, and in European football. His form is not restricted to domestic level as in 2018 he captained England to their best World Cup performance in 28 years, claiming the Golden Boot with six goals along the way to the semi-finals, and barring any serious injuries, he will become the country's leading goalscorer.
Latest about Harry Kane
Harry Kane News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Tottenham and England forward Harry Kane
Harry Kane urges people to remain calm during coronavirus pandemic
By FourFourTwo Staff
England
Watch the Premier League’s goalscorers shoot it out with their rivals
By FourFourTwo Staff
Harry Kane
Harry Kane was right to raise concerns, now Tottenham have a decision to make
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Tottenham Hotspur The striker's comments carry a legitimacy given his relationship with Tottenham, but with Kane now in his prime Spurs need to decide if now is the time to cash in
Andy Mitten column: Harry Kane to Manchester United is a move which makes sense for everyone
By Andy Mitten
Harry Kane Comments made by the Tottenham striker this week hint at a possible desire to leave North London - Manchester United must be ready to pounce
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.