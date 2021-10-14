Trending

Kevin De Bruyne News and Features

Date of birth: June 28, 1991

Instagram: @kevindebruyne 

Club(s): Genk, Chelsea, Werder Bremen (loan), Wolfsburg, Manchester City

Country: Belgium

Signing fee: £55million

Began his professional career with Genk and helped them win the Belgian league in 2011. Moved to Chelsea in January 2012 but found chances limited and spent a year on loan at Werder Bremen before joining Wolfsburg in 2014. Developed into one of Europe's finest talents and earned his City move in 2015. Has won two Premier Leagues and finished third in the 2018 World Cup with Belgium.

Latest about Kevin De Bruyne

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield

Jurgen Klopp hails Mohamed Salah’s ‘exceptional’ goal against Manchester City

By PA Staff

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah’s strike will be remembered for ’50 or 60 years’

By PA Staff

Liverpool v Manchester City – Premier League – Anfield

Kevin De Bruyne earns point for Man City after moment of Mohamed Salah magic

By PA Staff

PSG vs Manchester City: lineups

PSG vs Manchester City: lineups revealed for the Champions League group stage clash

By FourFourTwo Staff

The PSG vs Manchester City lineups are in and Lionel Messi starts for the hosts

FIFA 22

FIFA 22 tips: 10 attacking tips to help you win - by using principles of real players and managers

By Mark White

FIFA 21 Sometimes art imitates life - and FIFA can be conquered by learnings from the likes of Guardiola and Klopp...

FIFA 21
FIFA 22

FIFA 22: The top passers in this year's game are revealed

By Mark White

FIFA 22 The pass masters in FIFA 22 have been revealed with a number of familiar faces present

FIFA 22
Manchester City v Wycombe Wanderers – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Etihad Stadium

Manchester City youngsters seize chance to shine in cup win against Wycombe

By PA Staff

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City's 2021/22 captaincy vote: Unusual system leaves Kevin De Bruyne demoted

By Richard Jolly

Manchester City's annual captaincy vote means Ruben Dias and Ilkay Gundogan are above De Bruyne in the pecking order - but was there any need to change things?

Neymar

RANKED! The 10 best teams to play as on FIFA 22

By FourFourTwo Staff, Tom Hancock

FIFA 22 With EA Sports' FIFA 22 just a couple of weeks away, it's time to get thinking about who you'll take control of first

FIFA 22
best central midfielders

Ranked! The 10 best central midfielders in the world

By Ed McCambridge

The brilliant men in the middle who come out on top in our examination of the greatest the engine room has to offer

123...789NextArchives