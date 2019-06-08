Lorenzo Insigne News and Features
Date of birth: June 4, 1991
Instagram: @lorinsigneofficial
Club(s): Napoli, Cavese (loan), Foggia (loan), Pescara (loan)
Country: Italy
Signing fee: Youth
Made his Serie A debut for Napoli in 2010 but had three loan spells before establishing himself in the first-team squad during the 2012-13 season. Scored twice in the first 17 minutes to help Napoli beat Fiorentina 3-1 in the 2014 Coppa Italia final and was part of Italy’s 2014 World Cup squad. The left-sided forward has scored more than a century of goals during his club career and took over as Napoli captain in 2019.
By FourFourTwo Staff
