Chelsea transfer news: Blues line up a deal for Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne

Thomas Tuchel sees Napoli’s Lorenzo Insigne as the missing piece in his Chelsea jigsaw.

According to Fichajes, the Blues are lining up a deal for Insigne, who is out of contract next summer and expected to embrace a new challenge.

The Italian international has the right combination of energy, intelligence and technical quality to thrive in Tuchel’s system.

Plans are underway to offload Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner, which will open up space in the Chelsea squad for a new attacker.

Insigne is believed to fit the bill, but he has also been linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and Barcelona.

With the exception of loan spells at Cavese, Pescara and Foggia, he has spent his entire career in Naples and would welcome a change of scenery and the chance to compete for major honours.

Since making his debut in January 2010, Insigne has become a fan favourite at Napoli, scoring 111 goals in 405 appearances.

But there has been a shortage of silverware during that period, despite his best efforts, which a move to the reigning European champions could address.

Last season was his most productive in Serie A with 19 goals, a total bettered by only six players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Romelu Lukaku and Dusan Vlahovic.

Insigne took that excellent form into the Euros, where he was a key member of Roberto Mancini’s squad.

Bright and lively on the ball, he started every game other than the 1-0 win over Wales when he was rested because their progress to the knockout stage had already been secured.

Insigne twice got on the scoresheet, against Turkey and Belgium, during a glorious summer for the Italian national team, who beat England on penalties in the final.