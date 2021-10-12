Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils eye Lorenzo Insigne move as Napoli renewal talks break down

Contract talks between Lorenzo Insigne and Napoli have reportedly hit a wall, leaving the door open to Manchester United or Inter Milan.

The Italy winger’s deal expires at the end of the season, and a failure to agree terms over a renewal leaves the 30-year-old on the verge of leaving his boyhood club.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, a request from Insigne’s agent to include a bonus payment of €7 million with a new contract has seen negotiations grind to a halt.

Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis raised his offer from €3.5m per year to a five-year deal on the same terms that Insigne currently earns, €4.6m per year.

But Insigne’s agent wants €6m per year, as well as the additional bonus of €7m, which is unacceptable to De Laurentiis, who believes he has made a good offer at a difficult time for the club financially.

The situation has piqued the interest of several interested clubs including Inter Milan, who considered a bid during the summer, and Manchester United.

The Azzurri winger is thought to be open to the idea of a Premier League move if an agreement can’t be reached and his time at his hometown club comes to an end.

It’s strange to consider the prospect of Insigne playing for another team.

Other than loan spells at Cavese, Foggia and Pescara early in his career, the diminutive forward has worn Napoli’s blue shirt since he was 15.

His performances at Euro 2020 in the summer, when he scored two goals including a sensational strike against Belgium on Italy’s road to glory, will make him a hot property if he becomes a free agent.

United are well stocked for wingers and attacking midfielders currently, though, with Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard in their ranks.

