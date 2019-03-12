Manuel Neuer News and Features
Date of birth: March 27, 1986
Instagram: @manuelneuer
Clubs: Schalke, Bayern Munich
Country: Germany
Signing fee: £27 million
Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having enjoyed a glittering career at both domestic and international level. Neuer swapped Schalke for Bayern Munich in 2011 and won every major trophy going with the Bundesliga giants, while also helping Germany triumph at the 2014 World Cup.
Took goalkeeping to another level by becoming one of the first to operate as a 'sweeper', regularly rushing off his line to prevent strikers from enjoying a free run at goal.
Latest about Manuel Neuer
Manuel Neuer News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and features about Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
Best goalkeepers in the world: the top 10, ranked
By Ed McCambridge
FFT100 The best netminders on the planet, according to... well, us
Chelsea considering shock move for Bayern Munich's Manuel Neuer
By Tom Seymour
Bayern Munich The goalkeeper and Bayern Munich cannot agree on a new contract.
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge reveals Pep Guardiola's plan to play Manuel Neuer in midfield
By Greg Lea
Manuel Neuer
Bayern Munich hoping to edge nearer Bundesliga title against Hannover
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Kovac: Bayern fully focused on league clash with Werder Bremen
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich sweating on fitness of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer
By FourFourTwo Staff
Bayern Munich
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.