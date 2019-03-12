Manuel Neuer News and Features

Date of birth: March 27, 1986

Instagram: @manuelneuer

Clubs: Schalke, Bayern Munich

Country: Germany

Signing fee: £27 million

Widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, having enjoyed a glittering career at both domestic and international level. Neuer swapped Schalke for Bayern Munich in 2011 and won every major trophy going with the Bundesliga giants, while also helping Germany triumph at the 2014 World Cup.

Took goalkeeping to another level by becoming one of the first to operate as a 'sweeper', regularly rushing off his line to prevent strikers from enjoying a free run at goal.