'Just 18 months ago, I was wondering whether I would ever play football again' - Manuel Neuer reflects on a remarkable career during emotional Germany retirement announcement

Manuel Neuer has announced his departure from the national team

Manuel Neuer of Germany celebrates after Jamal Musiala of Germany (not pictured) scores his team&#039;s first goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Hungary at Stuttgart Arena on June 19, 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany
Neuer has cemented his place in German football history (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will undoubtedly go down as one of football's greatest-ever goalkeepers as he begins to wind down a spectacular career.

The World Cup and Champions League winner was one of the figureheads of the modern era of goalkeeping, pairing a remarkable shot-stopping ability with a previously unseen sweeping tendency and comfort on the ball.

James Ridge

James Ridge is a freelance journalist based in the UK. He recently spent time with The United Stand as an online news editor and has covered the beautiful game from England’s eighth tier all the way to the Premier League.