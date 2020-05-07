Schalke 04 News and Features
Name: Schalke 04
Founded: 1904
Home ground: Veltins Arena
League Titles: 7
Instagram: @s04
The dominant force of German football in the 1930s and 1940s, Schalke won six league titles between 1934 and 1942 and were the first team in the country to pull off a league and cup double, in 1937. Their last league triumph remains all the way back in 1958, however. The Royal Blues claimed the UEFA Cup in 1997, also claiming three domestic cups between 2001 and 2011. Past players include Klaus Fichtel, Klaus Fischer, Jiri Nemec and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.
Latest about Schalke 04
The biggest Champions League knockout victories of all time
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Barcelona aren't the only side to have suffered a Champions League ego-bruising – these are the biggest defeats dished out in the knockout stages
Quiz! Can you name WhoScored's top 50 players of the season in Europe?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Quiz It's been a long old season - but this half-century of stars have defined it
Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the DFB-Pokal final
By FourFourTwo Staff
Guide The German Cup, or DFB-Pokal, concludes on Saturday July 4, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich facing-off in Berlin. Here's how you can watch.
Bundesliga live stream: How to watch Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and every German top flight game this week
By FourFourTwo Staff
Guide What Bundesliga games are on this week? BT Sport will now show every German match this season – find out how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, no matter where you are
Why the standard in the Bundesliga this weekend was better than you might have expected
By Seb Stafford-Bloor
Despite no matches in two months and little training to prepare, the football on show in Germany revealed the advances of the modern game
The Bundesliga returns: everything you need to know about this season so far
By Ed McCambridge
Will Bayern Munich clinch the title? Will Lewandowski or Werner be top scorer? And who's upsetting the natural order? The big narratives in the Bundesliga
