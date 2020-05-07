Trending

Schalke 04 News and Features

Name: Schalke 04

Founded: 1904

Home ground: Veltins Arena

League Titles: 7

Instagram: @s04

The dominant force of German football in the 1930s and 1940s, Schalke won six league titles between 1934 and 1942 and were the first team in the country to pull off a league and cup double, in 1937. Their last league triumph remains all the way back in 1958, however. The Royal Blues claimed the UEFA Cup in 1997, also claiming three domestic cups between 2001 and 2011. Past players include Klaus Fichtel, Klaus Fischer, Jiri Nemec and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

See more

Latest about Schalke 04

Champions League Lionel Messi

The biggest Champions League knockout victories of all time

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Barcelona aren't the only side to have suffered a Champions League ego-bruising – these are the biggest defeats dished out in the knockout stages

Lionel Messi

Quiz! Can you name WhoScored's top 50 players of the season in Europe?

By FourFourTwo Staff

Quiz It's been a long old season - but this half-century of stars have defined it

Quiz

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch the DFB-Pokal final

By FourFourTwo Staff

Guide The German Cup, or DFB-Pokal, concludes on Saturday July 4, with Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich facing-off in Berlin. Here's how you can watch.

Guide
Bundesliga live stream

Bundesliga live stream: How to watch Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and every German top flight game this week

By FourFourTwo Staff

Guide What Bundesliga games are on this week? BT Sport will now show every German match this season – find out how to watch Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, no matter where you are

Guide
Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Erling Haaland

Why the standard in the Bundesliga this weekend was better than you might have expected

By Seb Stafford-Bloor

Despite no matches in two months and little training to prepare, the football on show in Germany revealed the advances of the modern game

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04

Roman Burki says Borussia Dortmund’s derby victory was fun, despite empty stands

By PA Staff

Erling Haaland scores as Borussia Dortmund thrash Schalke on Bundesliga return

By PA Staff

Erling Haaland Bundesliga Dortmund

The Bundesliga returns: everything you need to know about this season so far

By Ed McCambridge

Will Bayern Munich clinch the title? Will Lewandowski or Werner be top scorer? And who's upsetting the natural order? The big narratives in the Bundesliga

Ivan Rakitic News and Features

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Barcelona and Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic

Quiz! Can you name every club Leroy Sané has ever scored against?

By FourFourTwo Staff

The rumour mill is going into overdrive over the Manchester City wideman - but who has Sané scored against?

123...789NextArchives