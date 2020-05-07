Schalke 04 News and Features

Name: Schalke 04

Founded: 1904

Home ground: Veltins Arena

League Titles: 7

Instagram: @s04

The dominant force of German football in the 1930s and 1940s, Schalke won six league titles between 1934 and 1942 and were the first team in the country to pull off a league and cup double, in 1937. Their last league triumph remains all the way back in 1958, however. The Royal Blues claimed the UEFA Cup in 1997, also claiming three domestic cups between 2001 and 2011. Past players include Klaus Fichtel, Klaus Fischer, Jiri Nemec and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.