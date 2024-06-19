The BEAUTIFUL individual detail you may not have spotted on Germany's Euro 2024 anthem jackets

We've seen some superb pieces of kit at Euro 2024, but Germany's Adidas collection, we must admit, is right up there.

A nod to their history is embedded within their home attire via wonderful yellow, black and red pinstripes that complete a sleek-looking white design.

But their brand-new away strip is just as impressive, which we saw debuted during matchday two vst Hungary in Group A on Wednesday afternoon.

Prior to kick-off in Stuttgart, Julian Nagelsmann's side stood ready to belt out their national anthem and eagle-eyed viewers may have spotted a fine detail that makes their fantastic outerwear that little bit more special.

Printed onto the right chest of each jacket is a small map signifying exactly where each player was born in Germany, highlighting a special piece of home onto the big stage.

We also noticed another fine detail – a special number printed on the other breast of the jacket denoting how many caps they have so far gathered whilst playing for the national team.

The wonderful anthem jacket touch can be spotted underneath the manufacturers logo (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having enjoyed a stunning start to the tournament, it is only right that the host nation sits somewhere at the top in terms of their fashion output too, right?

A 5-1 win over Scotland on opening night set the tone with Hungary and Switzerland still to come for Nagelsmann's inform outfit.

Young stars such as Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala have lit up the stage so far and it is an exciting time to once again watch Germany in action.

“We have to find some solutions for the future,” Nagelsmann said, admitting he is impressed by the impressive stars at his disposal.

“But for the tournament we’re in now, it’s the perfect mix and we can be very successful.”

