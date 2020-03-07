Mohamed Salah News and Features

Date of birth: June 15, 1992

Instagram: @mosalah

Clubs: El Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool

Country: Egypt

Signing fee: £38 million

After an unsuccessful first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, has elevated himself to global stardom with his exploits for Liverpool, breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game campaign in his first season and winning the Champions League in 2019. A two-time African Player of the Year, he became a national hero with his last-minute penalty to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup - Egypt's first since 1990.