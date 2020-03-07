Mohamed Salah News and Features
Date of birth: June 15, 1992
Instagram: @mosalah
Clubs: El Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool
Country: Egypt
Signing fee: £38 million
After an unsuccessful first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, has elevated himself to global stardom with his exploits for Liverpool, breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game campaign in his first season and winning the Champions League in 2019. A two-time African Player of the Year, he became a national hero with his last-minute penalty to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup - Egypt's first since 1990.
Latest about Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
News and a features about Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah
28 days later – who will hit the ground running in the Premier League?
By FourFourTwo Staff
Eric Cantona
Mohamed Sissoko claims Sadio Mane is set for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah exit could be good for Liverpool
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Liverpool Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s future lies at Real Madrid and selling Mohamed Salah could be good for the Anfield club, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.
Premier League goals of the season so far
By FourFourTwo Staff
Alireza Jahanbakhsh
Liverpool knocked out of Champions League after home defeat by Atletico Madrid
By FourFourTwo Staff
Atlético Madrid
When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?
By Ed McCambridge
Liverpool It’s more or less a matter of when rather than if the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League league title. But how soon can they lift the trophy, when's the likeliest – and how might they do it against a rival?
Klopp regrets touchline celebration after Liverpool take major step towards title
By FourFourTwo Staff
AFC Bournemouth
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.