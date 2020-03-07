Mohamed Salah News and Features

Trending

Date of birth: June 15, 1992
Instagram: @mosalah
Clubs: El Mokawloon, Basel, Chelsea, Fiorentina, Roma, Liverpool
Country: Egypt
Signing fee: £38 million

After an unsuccessful first spell in the Premier League with Chelsea, has elevated himself to global stardom with his exploits for Liverpool, breaking Alan Shearer's record for most goals (32) in a 38-game campaign in his first season and winning the Champions League in 2019. A two-time African Player of the Year, he became a national hero with his last-minute penalty to secure qualification for the 2018 World Cup - Egypt's first since 1990.

Mohamed Sissoko claims Sadio Mane is set for Real Madrid and Mohamed Salah exit could be good for Liverpool

Liverpool Liverpool star Sadio Mane’s future lies at Real Madrid and selling Mohamed Salah could be good for the Anfield club, according to former Reds midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

When can Liverpool win the Premier League title?

Liverpool It’s more or less a matter of when rather than if the Reds end their 30-year wait for a Premier League league title. But how soon can they lift the trophy, when's the likeliest – and how might they do it against a rival?

