Liverpool reluctant to punish Mo Salah as it's revealed Arne Slot no longer calling the shots: report

Liverpool forward Mo Salah waves to the club's fans at Elland Road

Liverpool had just drawn 3-3 with Leeds United at Elland Road, having squandered a two-goal advantage against the newly-promoted side, when benched Reds talisman Mo Salah pulled the pin on the proverbial grenade.

Salah suggested he had been 'thrown under the bus' by his employer and that someone was attempting to pin the blame for Liverpool's recent woes upon him.

The clip of Salah in the mixed zone at Elland Road went viral instantaneously, given the magnitude of his comments.

Mo Salah dropped from Liverpool squad - but it's 'not a punishment'

Salah was left on the bench for the third game running at the weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I said many times before that I had a good relationship with the manager, and all of a sudden, we don't have any relationship. I don't know why, but it seems to me, how I see it, that someone doesn't want me in the club," Salah told reporters.

How manager Arne Slot chose to deal with the outspoken Egyptian was anyone's guess, until he appeared in Liverpool's open training session at the AXA Training Centre on Monday afternoon.

It was then thought Salah would still be involved in the squad to face Inter Milan in midweek, however, that no longer appears to be the case, according to The Athletic.

The outlet's latest report states Salah is 'expected to be left out' of the Reds' travelling squad, despite appearing in training.

Supposedly, Salah's omission would not be a punishment but rather a decision taken for the benefit of the squad who go in search of victory at San Siro, without the added distraction of Salah's presence.

It is claimed there is support for Liverpool boss Slot from the club's hierarchy while fans of the club are torn as to which of the pair to back.

The decision to leave Salah on Merseyside this week is apparently being headed by sporting director Richard Hughes, rather than first-team manager Slot.

Slot's handling of the Salah situation is the latest difficulty he faces as Liverpool boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

Salah is due to join up with Egypt for the Africa Cup of Nations tournament following this weekend's round of Premier League fixtures.

The competition takes place between December 21 and January 18, which coincides with the opening of the January transfer window.

Should Salah's apparent relationship breakdown with Slot escalate, the club could look to move the 33-year-old on in the winter window.

Although, The Athletic report Liverpool's intention is to retain the Egyptian who recently signed a new contract.

Salah's anticipated omission from the squad to face Inter only increases speculation that he may have played his final game for the club.